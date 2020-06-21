Kourtney Kardashian and Tik Tok star Addison Rae are officially pals! The duo teamed up for an adorable new video, and wore matching outfits.

New BFF alert? Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Addison Rae, 19, have teamed up for a new Tik Tok video — and fans are going crazy! The pair danced in what appeared to be Kourt’s wardrobe, while wearing matching white sweaters that featured colorful love hearts. “take 5,” Addison captioned the video, which garnered more than five million likes less than 24 hours after it was posted. The pair performed a cute dance, with a number of simple moves like linking their arms while referring to each other as their “bestie”.

Fans were quick to point out that the pair were a total “power duo” and almost looked like sisters, wearing their matching oversized sweaters without pants, and styling their long brunette tresses into a sleek, straight style. “You know you made it when ur friends with a kardashian,” one follower commented, while another notes the crossover between an established celeb and the TikTok world, “we’ve made it as tiktokers now thank you Addison.”

YouTuber David Dobrik also commented on the video, writing, “hahahahahaha after 6 hours of choreography yall pulled it off.” Just a couple of weeks earlier the pair teamed up for a six-minute booty workout for her lifestyle website, Poosh, and she shared it with her fans on May 27 — the very same day that her ex, Scott Disick, made headlines for his split from Sofia Richie. For the workout video, Kourtney put her abs on full display in high-waisted leggings and a sports bra. Her glutes were worked out HARD in the video, and her leg muscles were visible through her leggings as she worked it out.

Addison was also in the spotlight after she caught up with Kelly Ripa, 49, and Ryan Seacrest, 45, on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly asked Addison questions about TikTok while also humbly explaining that she doesn’t know “how it works” and admitted she has seen videos in which daughter Lola is dancing alongside a video of the star doing the same dance moves. “It’s called a duet,” Addison told her while laughing. “Duet! OK, I got it,” Kelly happily replied.