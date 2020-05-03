Rebel Wilson Rocks See-Through Mesh Shirt & Shows Off Dance Moves For TikTok Challenge

Rebel Wilson danced to Shakira’s hit ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in a funny TikTok video as she challenged her followers to a fight.

It truly feels like TikTok is taking over the world! Some of our favorite celebrities have been posting hilarious videos on the app — and Rebel Wilson is no exception. The Aussie actress took to the social media platform on May 3 to share a funny clip of herself starting a duet fight. The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star’s dance challenge was set to the tune of Shakira‘s hit “Hips Don’t Lie”, and she encouraged her fans to get in on the fun. “Duet me on TikTok if you dare! Let’s see who is victorious!,” she captioned the clip.

The duet function on the video sharing app allows users to take another person’s video and add to it their own clip, either reacting to it, or recreating it. Props to Rebel for creativity! In the clip she wore a purple, see-through mesh top over a black bra, and allowed her blonde locks to fall above her shoulders in pretty curls. It comes one day after the Cats actor posted a series of snaps showing off her slimmed-down figure in a light blue tracksuit. “I call this series: At Home with Rebel,” she captioned the carousel post, in which she wore pants and an unzipped hoodie, exposing her black bra.

In the first snap, she totally looked like a model as she posed on top of her chic white sofa, and smized like a pro! In the second pic, the Pitch Perfect actress stood in front of her camera with her leg popped out to the size and her blonde tresses styled into pretty curls, falling below her shoulders. Finally, she channeled her now-iconic role in Cats for the third pic as she crawled towards the camera. Rebel’s personal trainer Jono Castano Acero applauded her self-timer shoot and commented “yes” along with several fire emojis.

The Aussie star recently got in an intense outside workout, going toe-to-toe with Jono at a park in Sydney. After exercising with some workout bands, Rebel strapped on her boxing gloves for a sparring session. After losing so much weight before COVID-19, it appears Rebel wasn’t going to let a pandemic ruin her workout routine. Rebel revealed her dramatic 40-pound weight loss at the 2019 premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical in Melbourne, Australia. Ever since then, she has basked in the glory of her hard work with every public appearance.