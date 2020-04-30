Just because the world is shut down doesn’t mean Rebel Wilson is taking time off from the gym. She continued the weight loss journey she started before the COVID-19 outbreak by going a few rounds with her trainer.

With Australia being one of three countries that have contained the coronavirus (New Zealand and South Korea being the other two, per CNBC), Rebel Wilson exchanged her face mask for a pair of boxing gloves to work out on Apr. 29. The 40-year-old actress got in an intense outside workout, going toe-to-toe with her trainer Jono Castano Acero at a park in Sydney. After exercising with some workout bands (in pictures you can see here), Rebel strapped on the boxing gloves for a sparring session. After losing so much weight before COVID-19, it appears Rebel wasn’t going to let a pandemic ruin her workout routine.

Rebel revealed her dramatic 40-pound weight loss at the 2019 premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical in Melbourne, Australia. Ever since then, she has basked in the glory of her hard work with every public appearance. Her transformation has been incredible. As for how Rebel was able to shed so much weight? Her transformation is all due to diet and exercise, according to Jono Castano Acero.

“I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving,” Rebels trainer told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “A little tip is to get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm, you have to get it done.” The fitness guru said that Rebel is “one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” and that the two usually end up burning some extra calories in their sessions – from all the laughing! “During our training sessions, we have a lot of fun. As with all my clients, I try to make the sessions enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done.”

Jono also revealed what has helped Rebel drop the weight – and keep it off. The regimen includes Assault Bike (“As fast as possible till you reach 10 calories”), TRX Squats (“20 repetitions while focusing on loading through the heels to engage hamstring and glute activation”), Standing Bandit Trunk Rotation (“Do 12 on each side”), Dead Bugs with a Medicine Ball (“10 on each side”), and Battle Ropes Slams (“30 seconds to finish the round on a high.”)

Australia has just 6,753 confirmed cases of coronavirus (whereas Rhode Island, the smallest state in the United States, has a total of 8,247). The island nation applied travel restrictions, screened travelers who arrived in Australia (and ensured they self-isolate), and increased testing among its citizens. Because of these conditions, Australia has become one of the first countries to lift social restrictions and is taking the first steps to reopen its economy. That means it won’t be long before the gyms are open, along with the pubs and restaurants. Here’s hoping Rebel can enjoy a pint with her friends, a bite to eat, and an indoor workout with Jono soon.