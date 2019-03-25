Rebel Wilson Shows Off Dramatic 40 Lb. Weight Loss At Musical Premiere — See Before & After Pics

While attending the premiere of ‘Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical’ in Melbourne, Rebel Wilson stunned in a black dress that showcased a weight loss transformation of over 40 pounds!

Whoa! Rebel Wilson, who works with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, is showing off all the hard work she’s been doing in her sessions with him. Taking to the red carpet for the premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical in Melbourne, Australia on Mar. 23, Rebel stunned in an elegant black dress, flaunting her impressive weight loss transformation, which is reportedly over 40 pounds! We’ve got a before and after pic that showcases her stunning weight loss journey below!

We reported earlier how Rebel had to be rescued after losing feeling in one of her legs and becoming lost on a mountain in Aspen, Colorado while skiing. “Alright, guys. I’m lost on the mountain, but I’m going to make it… This is a bit too experienced for me, so I’m just gonna slide down,” Rebel Wilson said in one of her Instagram Stories on Dec. 30, 2018. She later introduced her ex-boyfriend, Mickey Gooch Jr., and revealed he was there to help her: “This is Mickey Gooch. You may have heard of him in Aspen and around the world Micks is going to get me down this hill. It’s a very big hill today, but we’re going to attempt it.” However, eventually Rebel needed some serious rescuing. “Hey guys,” she said in another video. “Just wanted to let you know, I did get back to the hotel safely and I wanted to thank everybody in Aspen for their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing, you do this all day, every day, whereas me, it was only my second day of skiing.” She added, “I lost feeling in my left foot. I think it was the ski boot. I think it was too tight. I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something.”

After before her rescue in the cold, Rebel found herself in some hot water after she claimed on Ellen that she was the “first ever plus-size girl” to star in a rom-com. After some fans brought up Queen Latifah‘s appearances in Just Wright and The Last Holiday, Rebel responded, “Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area.” After some fans called her out for seemingly ignoring African-American stars from consideration, Rebel replied, walking back her comments. She tweeted, “I’m all about supporting plus size women and I work so hard to do so. I never want to disrespect anyone ❤️.”

And when Mo’Nique asked her not to erase the talent of women of color, Rebel tweeted her back, “Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️.”