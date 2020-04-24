Rebel Wilson Then & Now: Transformation Pics Of Funny Woman, 40, From ‘Pitch Perfect’ To Today

Rebel Wilson’s come a long way since her ‘Pitch Perfect’ days, and the proof is in the pictures! See photos of the gorgeous comedian over the years.

It’s been nine years since Rebel Wilson broke into the scene with her scene-stealing role in Bridesmaids, and the actress’ star power continues to strengthens by the day. Rebel, 40, had audiences rolling as she played Annie’s (Kristin Wiig) awkward roommate Brynn, who wanted her out of the house so she could live with her equally weird brother. Talk about kicking a girl when she’s down. Her starring role the next year in Pitch Perfect made her a household name. Playing the hilarious Fat Amy in the musical film, Rebel became an instant comedy icon. Nearly a decade later, Rebel’s still making waves in the comedy world and diversifying her roles. She’s looking a little different now, too. Check out these then and now photos of the actress to see how she’s changed over the years!

When Rebel was at the beginning of her career, she favored some of the biggest trends of the time: cardigans, sequins, bandage dresses — the works. Just look at her ensemble worn at the 2010 Variety Power of Comedy event. Rebel, then known for the Australian sketch comedy series The Wedge and various guest roles on television, rolled up to the inaugural party wearing the most 2010s outfit possible: a sparkly, mesh dress with a bejeweled collar, black nylons, bow flats, metallic accessories, and a white sweater. Like any cool girl, her hair was styled in curls with stick-straight curtain bangs. Adorable, but outdated. Now flash forward 10 years to the 2020 Academy Awards, when Rebel was a totally new woman.

Bring on the glamour! Rebel was pitch perfect (sorry) in Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit, which wound up being nominated for a whopping six Oscars — and it took home one. Rebel attended the 2020 Academy Awards looking like an old Hollywood starlet. She dazzled on the red carpet in a luxurious gold gown, and slipped into this gorgeous hot pink number for the Vanity Fair after party. Her hair was styled into soft, 40s-style waves (fitting for her JoJo character) and her body looked incredible in the form-fitting Badgley Mischka gown. Rebel revealed shortly before the Oscars that she had dropped significant weight, and was feeling better than ever. One thing that didn’t change over the years? She still loves that silver clutch!

Rebel told fans that getting fit was her 2020 New Year’s resolution, and she certainly stuck with that. “For me 2020 is going to be called ;’The Year of Health’,” she captioned a photo of herself walking on a beach on January 1. “So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

To see more photos of Rebel Wilson, from her Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect days, to her glamorous, Academy Awards-filled present, scroll through the gallery above!