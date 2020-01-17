Rebel Wilson Hits The Gym For Intense Workout With Her Trainer After Debuting Major Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has been putting in hard work at the gym! The actress showed off part of her workouts in a video shared by her ‘transformation trainer’ on January 17 — and she’s never looked better and healthier! Learn more about her fitness routine.

Rebel Wilson is focused on her fitness! The Cats actress, 39, showed off her slimmed down figure in a new photo and workout video with her “transformation trainer” Jono Costono. The Men’s Health Australia trainer shared a glimpse of Rebel’s Friday night in the gym and boasted about her dedication to her health journey.

“Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week! Proud of you gurl ❤️,” Costono captioned an Instagram photo that showed him standing back to back with Rebel. The post featured a video of the actress tossing weighted ropes during an intense workout. Rebel also shared the video to her Instagram stories, captioned, “My Friday night is slamming!”

Rebel’s workout took place at SOMA in her native Sydney Australia. The high-end health center describes itself as an unprecedented health and well-being experience. SOMA is also a prestigious spa, with studios and other social opportunities.

(Photo credit: Jono Castano/Instagram)

It’s unclear when Rebel began her health journey, however, she first debuted her smaller frame last March. She made heads turn on the red carpet at the premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical. Rebel also took to Instagram last November to share a video of herself in a black dress. She flaunted her amazing curves as she walked down a hardwood floor with a pair of adorable puppies.

Rebel continues to share her weight loss, which she recently credited her latest film Cats with helping her slim down.

“I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, four days,” Rebel told Entertainment Tonight. “One, because there’s a lot of physicalities…but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.”

Ahead of 2020, Rebel also revealed that she was in an incredible headspace in a lengthy post that reflected on her work. She thanked those who’ve supported her through the years after she “moved to Hollywood with just one suitcase and a doona in my hand.” We’re loving Rebel’s 2020 vibe!