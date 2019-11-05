Rebel Wilson Reveals Slimmer Figure & Fans Rave Over How ‘Good’ She Looks — Before & After Pics

Rebel Wilson is looking better than ever, and she showed off her slimmer figure in a gorgeous video posted to Instagram on Nov. 4!

Look out, world — Rebel Wilson is coming! The actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself on Nov. 4. In the vid, she’s walking down a brightly-lit hallway while wearing a figure-hugging, long-sleeved black dress, which comes down to just above her knee. As Rebel struts her stuff, two adorable puppies follow her from behind. She has a huge smile on her face and looks like an absolute superstar, with her blonde hair blowing in the wind. Rebel looks super happy and healthy in the video, and fans could not rave over how incredible she looked following an apparent weight loss.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one person commented. Another fan added, “Look like a gorgeous sunbeam!!!” and someone else wrote, “You look great!!” with a muscle and heart emoji. A bunch of people also left the ‘fire emoji’ in the comments section, along with the heart eye emoji. “Damn, you are looking HOT!!!” another supporter gushed. Overall, Rebel’s photo received a super positive response, and even more important than how great she’s looking is how happy she seems!

Rebel has slowly been losing weight over the last couple of years, as she’s focused on maintaining a healthier lifestyle. In March, she attended the premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, and also showed off a much slimmer frame, which had fans gushing.

2019 has been a great year for Rebel, who kicked things off by starring in the buzzed-about romantic comedy, Isn’t It Romantic, alongside Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth. She also appeared in The Hustle and Jojo Rabbit, and will close out the year in Cats, which also star Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson and more.