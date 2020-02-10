Rebel Wilson Changes Into Gorgeous Pink Dress & Shows Off Weight Loss At VF Party After Oscars

Rebel Wilson went from golden goddess, to ‘Cats’ furry fabulous, to pretty in pink, all in one night at the 2020 Oscars. The actress’ bubblegum pink dress was an absolute winner at the Vanity Fair after party.

Rebel Wilson ditched her Cats costume for pure glamour when she hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars party following the February 9 show. The actress, 39, slipped out of that furry, full jumpsuit that she wore onstage during the awards ceremony to rock a 1980s-inspired gown that fit her like a glove. The full-length gown was positively stunning, a blindingly bright pink hue that. combined with her blonde hair, would look perfect on Barbie, or Elle Woods, or even Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes! Rebel’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline with dramatic, poufed sleeves adorned with oversized bows. A silver clutch, plus vintage diamonds from Pomellato completed the look. See a full-length pic of Rebel at the Vanity Fair party below!

Before rocking her bubblegum pink number, Rebel celebrated her first-ever Academy Awards by dressing like an Oscar on the red carpet. Dressed in custom Jason Wu, she dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkly gold dress with one sleeve draped off her shoulder. Rebel, who co-starred in Best Picture nominee JoJo Rabbit, accessorized with more jewelry from Pomellato, a gorgeous diamond choker. She went with a vintage feel for her hair, pinning her old school curls back on one side. While she opted for natural makeup at the Vanity Fair party — a nude lip, strong brows, and earth tone eyeshadow — her red carpet look was all about red lipstick and lush eyelashes. Both of her Oscars looks showed off her incredible, new figure. The actress revealed in March 2019 that she had dropped 40 pounds, and the weight keeps melting off.

Though Rebel starred in a film that was nominated for six Oscars (and won for Best Adapted Screenplay), she poked fun at the other film from 2019 she starred in that became a bonafide flop. To present the Oscar for Outstanding Visual Effects, she waltzed onstage wearing a low-rent version of her Cats “Jennyanydots” costume. She and co-star James Corden (Bustopher Jones) joked that “as cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.” In case you missed the Cats controversy — the film’s trailer featured atrocious, unfinished visual effects, to the point where Judi Dench‘s human hands and wedding ring showed!

