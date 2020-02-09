Sofia Vergara, Gabrielle Union & More Stars Demand The Spotlight At Vanity Fair Oscar Party: See Pics

Besides the Academy Awards, the other biggest Hollywood event was the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party on Feb. 9! Sofia Vergara, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Paulson and more stars’ red carpet fashion left us in awe.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a top-tier party for watching and celebrating the Academy Awards. That exclusiveness reflected in the fashion on the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9 — it was glamour, multiplied by one hundred! Sofia Vergara, 47, brought back old Hollywood glamour with a crystal-embellished gown and bombshell waves, while Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, shined bright in a majestic gold dress — cape included — from Zuhair Murad. These ladies came here to be seen, and we’re definitely taking notice!

Gabrielle Union, 47, had a cute couple’s moment with husband Dwyane Wade, 38, by wearing matching white floral lace red carpet outfits from Giambattista Valli Couture. It was the perfect night to outfit coordinate, too; the animation they both served as producers on, Hair Love, won the Academy Award for “Best Animated Short Film.”

Elizabeth Banks, 46, took a fashion risk by recycling the ruffled Badgley Mischka dress she once wore to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. That makes the dress 16 years old, but it seemed like time had hardly passed by — the dress was still a vibrant red, and Elizabeth’s beauty matched that vibrancy!

There was a lot to celebrate at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Hollywood’s favorite dreamboat, Brad Pitt, won “Best Supporting Actor” for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. History was also made when Paraside won “Best Screenplay,” the first Korean film to ever win the honor. Now, check out even more stars like Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde, Katharine McPhee, Shonda Rhimes and so many more who arrived to watch and celebrate the Oscars at Vanity Fair’s annual bash!