Brad Pitt Sends Love To His 6 Kids After Winning Oscar: I ‘Adore’ All Of You

Brad Pitt did it: he scored the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’, and after taking the podium to accept his trophy, the ‘OUATIH’ star thanked his six children and took a jab at the GOP.

After scoring a Golden Globe, SAG Award and BAFTA, Brad Pitt made his wins a four-peat. The 56-year-old dreamboat scored the coveted Oscar for “Best Supporting Actor” for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood at the award show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8! As a final toast, Brad took the stage to deliver, once again, a memorable speech — but this time, he finally mentioned his kids Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11! First he said, “I think of my folks for taking me to the drive-in,” upon winning this award. And then he continued, “[Thanks] to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way. To stand here today, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Ain’t that that truth? … [And] this is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.”

Brad also used his time on stage to take a hit at the GOP, and Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, saying, “They told me I only had 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” referring to the lack of witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end the adults do the right thing.”

Finally, Brad gave his OUAT co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, a sweet nod by saying he’d “ride on your coattails any day”, and it’s a “great view” from behind.

Brad had plenty of time to warm-up before giving his final salute to the 2020 award season. His charming words and witty one-liners in recent speeches have inspired think pieces and rave reviews across the Internet; at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, he boldly poked fun at the fact that he has been in — and exited — two marriages! “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part… guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife,” Brad quipped during his acceptance speech, and right on cue, the cameraman put the spotlight on his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s face.

The camera team also made sure to cut to Jen’s face after Brad took a jab at the public’s obsession with his dating life at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5! “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because, anyone who I stand next to, they say I’m dating them,” Brad told the crowd, and the camera just so conveniently captured Jen’s amused reaction.

Brad Pitt’s full acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pIoiixbYrr — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) February 10, 2020

Brad didn’t get to woo the crowd, sadly, at the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 2. He took a rain check on the award show due to a “family obligation,” which allegedly turned out to be a chance to talk with his estranged son Maddox, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 44! “Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped ­everything,” a source told The Sun. HollywoodLife reached out to Brad’s rep to confirm the report, and if it’s true, the meetup would’ve been a big deal for the father and son. When asked about his relationship with Brad in Sept. 2019, Maddox told a reporter, “I don’t know about that and what’s happening. Whatever happens, happens.”