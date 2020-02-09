Rebel Wilson Stuns The Oscars Red Carpet In Glamorous Gold Gown

Rebel Wilson stunned the red carpet when she appeared in a gorgeous ensemble at the 92nd Academy Awards! See her fabulous frock!

Rebel Wilson couldn’t have looked more amazing while attending the 2020 Oscars. The actress, 39, wore a glamorous ensemble that showed off her impressive, healthy weight loss over the course of the last few months. Rebel wore a gorgeous gold gown with a cinched waist and off-the-shoulder cap sleeves. She accented the look with a gold necklace and wore her hair in stunning loose curls with a bold red lip, adding a pop of color to her classic style choice for the evening. The Jojo Rabbit actress was keeping her fans up-to-date with all of her pre-Oscars preparation on Instagram, including a quick energy-boosting cryotherapy session at CryoCafe. Once she got home, she put on a hydrogel face mask while her hairstylist Robert Vetica began blow drying her hair. The final product was simply stunning!

The 92nd Academy Awards is the latest occasion when Rebel has shown off her weight loss. On Jan. 30, while attending the AO Inspirational Series Lunch at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Rebel looked truly dazzling in an emerald green shirtdress with belted waist that accentuated her figure and showed off her weight loss pristinely. Rebel’s hair framed the star’s face perfectly, as well. Worn in an updo, layers of her blonde locks rested just around her face to and barely hit her cheekbones and highlight her makeup, which enhanced her natural beauty. Opting for few accessories beyond some bracelets, the best accessory the star worked was truly her confidence following her impressive slim frame!

Of course, the Cats actress has been very proud of how she looks and has continue to wear pieces that accentuate her frame effortlessly. In an Instagram post from her own page on Nov. 4, Rebel strutted her stuff down a brightly-lit hallway while wearing a figure-hugging, long-sleeved black dress, which came down to just above her knee. As Rebel showed off her look, two adorable puppies followed her from behind! She sported a bright smile on her face and looked like an absolute superstar, with her blonde hair blowing in the wind.

It’s been wonderful for fans to see the actress embrace her new look. But while all eyes are on Rebel right now, she’s definitely in good company with a slew of stars tonight! Rebel isn’t the only celeb gracing the red carpet this evening. Stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Cynthia Erivo, and more will show off their amazing looks throughout the night. It’s going to be a star-studded evening for all of Hollywood, as nominees patiently wait to see if their name will be called once the envelope is opened! Keep checking in with HollywoodLife as we continue to update all things Oscars!