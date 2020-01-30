Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Slim Frame In Belted Green Dress — Before & After Pics

Rebel Wilson has truly been working a confidence all her own since her impressive, healthy weight loss and on Jan. 30, she proudly continued to show off the results of her hard work!

Gorgeous in green! Rebel Wilson looked positively radiant when she stepped out on Jan. 30 at the AO Inspirational Series Lunch at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The actress, 39, looked truly dazzling in the emerald green shirtdress with belted waist that accentuated her figure and showed off her weight loss pristinely. Rebel’s hair framed the star’s face perfectly, as well. Worn in an updo, layers of her blonde locks rested just around her face to and barely hit her cheekbones and highlight her makeup, which enhanced her natural beauty. Opting for few accessories beyond some bracelets, the best accessory the star worked was truly her confidence following her impressive slim frame!

Of course, Rebel has worked incredibly hard to achieve her ideal body. In fact, Rebel has been so dedicated to her workout routine that she has been hitting the gym roughly six times a week! “I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving. A little tip is get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm you have to get it done,” the Pitch Perfect star’s personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, referencing some of Rebel’s secrets to achieving her goals. He also added that working with Rebel is such a dream, calling her “one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met.”

Clearly, Jono’s work with his talented client is paying off! Since her healthy weight loss, Rebel has been keen to show off the results of her hard work with the world. On Jan. 5, Rebel showed off her slim frame in a similar shirtdress while attending the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo event. The royal blue ensemble brought out only the best of Rebel’s look and the cinched waist accentuated her figure effortlessly.

Fans of the funny lady couldn’t be more excited to see Rebel healthy and thriving! The actress has openly discussed how preparing for certain roles — like her part in Cats — definitely helped jumpstart her path to her ideal body. And it doesn’t appear that she’ll be foregoing this health kick anytime soon! We cannot wait to see Rebel continue to embrace this exciting new chapter of her life in the months to come!