Rebel Wilson’s Trainer Reveals The Exact 5-Round Circuit Workout That Helped The Actress Slim Down

Rebel Wilson has been working out six days a week and she’s never looked fitter. Now, her personal trainer shares one of her circuit workouts and reveals what it’s like to train the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star.

Rebel Wilson declared 2020 “the year of health” in a New Year’s Instagram post. And she’s clearly sticking to her resolution. The Cats actress, 39, recently showed off her fit figure in a pic with her trainer and her glow was undeniable. But it hasn’t come without plenty of hard work and dedication. In fact, her trainer Jono Castano Acero, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rebel has been so devoted to her fitness that she hits the gym six times a week. And she also gets her steps in. “I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving. A little tip is get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm you have to get it done,” Jono reveals.

The trainer had nothing but great things to say about the hilarious Australian actress. “Rebel is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met. During our training sessions we have a lot of fun. As with all my clients I try to make the sessions enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done.“

If you want to try one of Rebel’s exact workouts you can copy the circuit below — with Jono’s step by step instructions. And be sure to do the entire thing five times in a row to get the full effect.

Assault Bike “As fast as possible till you reach 10 calories. The Assault Bike is a perfect tool for metabolic conditioning and provides safe movement without impact.”

TRX Squats “20 repetitions while focusing on loading through the heels to engage hamstring and glute activation. I use the TRX as it focuses on using body weight and gravity as resistance to build strength, balance, coordination, flexibility, core and joint stability.

“Drop down into the squat position, making sure that your arms and back are straight, your knees form a 90-degree bend, and the pressure of your body weight is in your heels rather than your toes.”

Standing Bandit Trunk Rotation “Do 12 each side. One of my favourite exercises as a coach. Twisting your torso against the resistance of an elastic band will challenge those abdominals and the fun part is I get to hold the resistance to create some burn through those rotations.

“Anchor the resistance band in front of you at chest height. Hands held at your sternum, back straight. Extend your arms out in front of you. Grab the resistance band and with power, rotate your torso to the right. Return to the starting position. Your arms should not pass your midline.”

Dead Bugs with Medicine Ball “10 Each Side. These are effective, safe and a great way to strengthen and stabilize your core, spine, and back muscles.

“Extend the opposite arm and leg press into the physioball with the non working arm and leg to stabilize the ball. Return back to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.”

Battle Ropes Slams “30 seconds to finish the round on a high. Perfect way to build more power and work that core.

“Both feet flat on the floor as you move the ends in an arc above your head, lifting them straight up and slamming them down as hard as possible.”