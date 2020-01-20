Rebel Wilson’s Trainer Reveals The Exact 5-Round Circuit Workout That Helped The Actress Slim Down
Rebel Wilson has been working out six days a week and she’s never looked fitter. Now, her personal trainer shares one of her circuit workouts and reveals what it’s like to train the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star.
Rebel Wilson declared 2020 “the year of health” in a New Year’s Instagram post. And she’s clearly sticking to her resolution. The Cats actress, 39, recently showed off her fit figure in a pic with her trainer and her glow was undeniable. But it hasn’t come without plenty of hard work and dedication. In fact, her trainer Jono Castano Acero, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rebel has been so devoted to her fitness that she hits the gym six times a week. And she also gets her steps in. “I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving. A little tip is get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm you have to get it done,” Jono reveals.
The trainer had nothing but great things to say about the hilarious Australian actress. “Rebel is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met. During our training sessions we have a lot of fun. As with all my clients I try to make the sessions enjoyable and engaging. Training is about having fun and getting the work done.“
If you want to try one of Rebel’s exact workouts you can copy the circuit below — with Jono’s step by step instructions. And be sure to do the entire thing five times in a row to get the full effect.