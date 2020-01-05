Rebel Wilson Shows Off Weight Loss While Helping Raise $100K For Australia’s Devastating Wildfires — See Pic

Rebel Wilson was all-smiles raising money for the Australian wildfires at a charity event on Jan. 5 as her country remains in a state of emergency. The comedian has been imploring fans to help on social media.

Rebel Wilson, 39, is doing her part to help raise awareness and funds for the devastating Australian wildfires. The comedian attended the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo on Sunday, Jan. 5 on the Gold Coast, and auctioned off some one-on-one time to lucky fans — all for a great cause. “@rebelwilson auctioned off two lunches with her, raising $100,000 for the Bushfire Relief. Incredible!” the official account for the polo captioned an image of Rebel, alongside other event attendees. The commonwealth nation is in a state of emergency as over 155 fires are actively burning throughout the country. Over 20 people have died, with thousands of animals — particularly koalas — also losing their lives. Rebel hails from Sydney, Australia, which is near the the primary region affected by the fires, and is often seen working in her home country on a variety of projects and shows.

Rebel looked phenomenal for the event in a cobalt blue dress showing off her trimmed down figure! The cotton midi-length number, which featured a collared neck and buttons all the way down, was perfect for the hot Australian summer with it’s short sleeves. She was positively glowing with her natural makeup and curled blonde hair as she posed in photos alongside fans, other event attendees, and event hosts. “Had such a great time at @magicmillionspolo today 🐎 and very happy to auction up a lunch with me to support @nswrfs – thank you to all the generous winners!” Rebel captioned an image on her own Instagram account.

Recently, the comedian went public with her New Years’ resolution that was all to do with getting her health back on track. “Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’,” she began a post, attached to an image of herself going for a walk on a beach. “So I put on the athleisure [wear] and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

The comedian has been vocal about dropping weight, recently revealing to losing eight pounds in four days while shooting Cats. She chalked up the loss to “physicality” in the film, but also, high temperatures on-set. Either way, Rebel was been looking amazing as of late — and we could not get over her transformation on New Years’ Eve! Rocking a fitted blue dress (her go-to color, it seems), the Sydney native proudly showed off her slimmed down figure alongside her closest friends.