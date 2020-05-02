Rebel Wilson, 40, Shows Off Her Impressive Weight Loss During An At-Home Photo Shoot

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson flaunted her enviable figure as she rocked an unzipped hoodie in an at-home photoshoot while in quarantine.

Rebel Wilson is thriving in quarantine! The Australian actress, 40, took to Instagram on May 2 to share pics of her at-home photoshoot — and she looked incredible! While in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in Sydney, Rebel took a series of snaps showing off her slimmed-down figure in a light blue tracksuit. “I call this series: At Home with Rebel,” she captioned the carousel post, in which she wore pants and an unzipped hoodie, exposing her black bra.

In the first snap, she totally looked like a model as she posed on top of her chic white sofa, and smized like a pro! In the second pic, the Pitch Perfect actress stood in front of her camera with her leg popped out to the size and her blonde tresses styled into pretty curls, falling below her shoulders. Finally, she channeled her now-iconic role in Cats for the third pic as she crawled towards the camera. Rebel’s personal trainer Jono Castano Acero applauded her self-timer shoot and commented “yes” along with several fire emojis.

The Aussie star recently got in an intense outside workout, going toe-to-toe with Jono at a park in Sydney. After exercising with some workout bands, Rebel strapped on her boxing gloves for a sparring session. After losing so much weight before COVID-19, it appears Rebel wasn’t going to let a pandemic ruin her workout routine. Rebel revealed her dramatic 40-pound weight loss at the 2019 premiere of Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical in Melbourne, Australia. Ever since then, she has basked in the glory of her hard work with every public appearance.

Her transformation is all due to diet and exercise, according to Jono Castano Acero. “I encourage all my clients to do an extra bit of cardio during the day to keep moving,” Rebels trainer told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “A little tip is to get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day. If you’re on 9000 steps at 10pm, you have to get it done.” The fitness guru said that Rebel is “one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” and that the two usually end up burning some extra calories in their sessions – from all the laughing!