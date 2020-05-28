Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Glutes In Intense Workout Video After Scott & Sofia Split

On the same day that news of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s split broke, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a new workout video from her quarantine at home.

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping her hot body in shape while quarantined! The 41-year-old teamed up with Addison Rae for a six-minute booty workout for her lifestyle website, Poosh, and she shared it with her fans on May 27 — the very same day that her ex, Scott Disick, made headlines for his split from Sofia Richie. For the workout video, Kourtney put her abs on full display in high-waisted leggings and a sports bra. Her glutes were worked out HARD in the video, and her leg muscles were visible through her leggings as she worked it out.

In the video, Kourtney looked completely unbothered by whatever’s going on with her ex. However, she’s been spending time with Scott amidst his recent troubles. The exes took a trip to Utah together with their three kids (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5) over Memorial Day weekend. Upon their return home, they celebrated Scott’s birthday with other members of the Kardashian family on May 26. Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years before their split in 2017, so she’s certainly no stranger to seeing him through some of his toughest times.

At the end of April, Scott actually secretly entered a treatment facility in Colorado to deal with some of his past struggles that resurfaced this year. Less than one week after he arrived, though, a photo of Scott at the rehab center was leaked online, and he immediately left the facility due to the privacy invasion.

Although Scott and Sofia have not confirmed reports of their breakup themselves, the writing has been on the wall for the last few weeks. Sofia has been spending more time with her friends, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she didn’t wish Scott a happy birthday on social media earlier this week. The two were together for nearly three years before the split.