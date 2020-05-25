Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Escapes To The Desert In A Bikini After Revealing How ‘Proud’ She Is Of Her Body

Kourtney Kardashian escaped from the city over Memorial Day Weekend, and shared a stunning bikini snap taken in the desert.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap from her weekend getaway to the desert — and she looked absolutely radiant! The 41-year-old took to Instagram on May 25 to post a bikini pic with one of the most picturesque backdrops: Lake Powell, which straddles the border between Utah and Arizona. “Escape to the desert,” she captioned the photo, adding a cactus, sun and camel emojis. The mom-of-three rocked a brown high-waisted bikini and square-shaped shades, as she pulled her dark hair up into a loose ponytail and flaunted her incredibly toned legs.

Fans and famous friends alike were quick to comment on how phenomenal she looked, as she posed in front of a stunning rock formation. “beauty,” TikTok star Addison Rae commented. Others noted how happy the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked. “you look so much happier. love to see it,” one fan wrote. It comes just days after Kourt revealed how proud she is of her body. The reality TV icon talked about how she has been protecting her mental health from all the naysayers who feel like they have something to say, during a video posted on her Poosh YouTube account on May 20.

Kourtney explained how she’s had people ask her if she’s pregnant after she posts midriff-baring photos of herself on Instagram. “I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape,’” she said in response to a fan’s question about the matter.

Kourtney added, “And I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.” She also mentioned how she can be “more sarcastic” in her responses to keyboard warriors, but lives by the motto: “kill them with kindness.” She added, “Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”