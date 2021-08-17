See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out In Cabo Pool After His 1st Flight Since 2008 Crash

kourtney kardashian and travis barker
TMZ
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Travis Barker passionately made out with GF Kourtney Kardashian in Cabo after boarding his first plane in 13 years. The drummer was involved in a traumatic plane crash in 2008.

After hopping on his first flight in 13 years, Travis Barker engaged in some PDA with Kourtney Kardashian in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, enjoyed a dip in a pool at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort with his media personality girlfriend, 42, in new snapshots from TMZ shared on Tuesday, Aug. 17. With drinks in their hands, the duo kissed in the water.

travis barker and kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Cabo (TMZ)

The couple departed Los Angeles on Sunday for the vacation. The two are also joined by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble for the Mexican getaway. The ride there marked a major milestone for Travis, who up until then had not been on an airplane following the 2008 plane crash that left him with critical injuries and severe burns.

In the September accident, four of the six people on board had been killed following the fiery crash in South Carolina. Travis and fellow musician Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the sole survivors; Adam died a year after the accident from a drug overdose. Following the traumatic incident, Travis developed a fear of flying.

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night -- Pics

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari walk hand in hand as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751257_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get some grilled cheese from a food truck for her birthday. 23 Apr 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749134_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

kourtney kardashian and travis barker
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Cabo (TMZ)

In an interview with Men’s Health in May, the drummer called the crash a “wake-up call” that helped combat his drug use. “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash,’” he said, detailing his use of an “excessive amount of weed” and prescription painkillers. “That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

He added that he began therapy to deal with the PTSD and survivor’s guilt. “I was dark. I couldn’t walk down the street,” Travis said. “If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it.” While the accident “haunted” him for a long time, he added that it has gotten better. “Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me,” he continued. “There are days where I’ll wake up and never think about it.”

On Tuesday, Travis shared a Casablanca-esque Instagram photo of himself confronting his fear with Kourtney. The two kiss and embrace in front of the plane. “With you anything is possible,” he captioned the post.