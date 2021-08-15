See Pics

Travis Barker Boards Plane With Kourtney Kardashian For 1st Time In 13 Years After Deadly Crash

Travis Barker held hands with Kourtney Kardashian as he boarded the private jet after vowing never to fly again again due to the 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns.

Travis Barker, 45, showed off tremendous courage on Aug. 14 when he boarded a private plane 13 years after surviving a deadly plane crash. The Blink-182 drummer reportedly embraced his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, before they held hands and got on the jet together in Los Angeles, CA. He was also photographed getting off the plane on his own once they arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are apparently vacationing. Check out the pics HERE.

He appeared content as he walked down the plane’s stairs while wearing a white graphic tank top and tan pants. He was also wearing a black beanie hat and carrying a large black tote bag over one shoulder. Kourtney, who also stepped off the plane on her own, wore a black tank top and black bottoms as well as sunglasses and was all smiles.

The lovebirds also appeared to be joined by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner, 65, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 40, who were also spotted getting off the plane.

Travis’ latest plane ride is the first one he’s had since vowing never to fly again after the 2008 crash he was in. The musician and DJ AM, who died from an overdose in 2009, were the only two survivors of the accident, which happened after a tire burst on the runway at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. They were intending to fly to Van Nuys, CA after one of their TRV$DJAM band shows when the pilots attempted to abort the flight in the middle of takeoff, causing the plane to crash through the airport fence, cross South Carolina Highway 302, and stop in an embankment, bursting into flames.

The two pilots died from smoke inhalation and burns and two of Travis’ close friends, Charles “Che” Still and Chris Baker died on impact. Travis and DJ AM, who were engulfed in flames, escaped through an emergency exit door and slid down the wing of the plane before stopping, dropping, and rolling to extinguish the flames on their bodies. Travis’ injuries caused him to have multiple surgeries and skin grafts and was in a burn unit for months while in extreme pain.

Before Travis’ latest flight with Kourtney, whom he’s been dating since early 2021, he took to Twitter in June to admit he was thinking of getting on a plane again. “I might fly again,” he wrote in a tweet along with a plane emoji.