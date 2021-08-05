Kourtney Kardashian Covers Her Chest With Only Her Hair As Travis Barker Snaps A Flirty Photo

Kourtney Kardashian subtly freed the nipple in a flirty open-bathrobe selfie with boyfriend Travis Barker.

The couple that quarantines together, stays together. Kourtney Kardashian shared a flirty snapshot with boyfriend Travis Barker on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Poosh founder, 42, uploaded a photo dump of her COVID-19 quarantine activities, including getting her hair chopped and sharing the results with an open-bathrobe selfie.

The reality TV star subtly freed the nipple in the first snapshot, expertly hiding her boob with her long hair. Her musician boyfriend also held up his phone to take a photo from behind. She captioned the post, “Ten days of quarantine …”

Kourtney followed up the bathroom selfie with a sweet snapshot of daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, peeking through the window. Along with scenic landscape photos and a snapshot of her chopped off hair, Kourtney also shared the contents of her quarantine TV queue: HBO’s Mare of Easttown and NBC’s Manifest.

The bathroom selfie comes amidst rumors that Kourtney and Travis secretly got engaged in Vegas last month. The speculation began to swirl when Kourtney’s makeup artist shared a snapshot of the two with a telling caption: “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time.” He also added a chapel emoji.

A few weeks later, Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, further fanned the engagement flames when she called the Poosh founder her “stepmom” during an Instagram Live. While the clues appear damning, however, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the two are not married. “Kourtney and Travis didn’t get married in Las Vegas and if they had, it wouldn’t have been announced through someone in her glam squad,” the source said.

Marriage is not be completely off the table, though — the two are just more focused on their children at this time. “They are also both parents and they want to make sure it is right for their kids,” the source continued, adding, “Kourtney never wanted to get married in the past when she was with Scott [Disick] because she always had hang-ups after her parents’ divorce, but she’s at an age now where she’s ready to take that next step.”