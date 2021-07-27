Travis Barker’s Daughter, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her ‘Stepmom’ In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Amidst rumors that Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker secretly got engaged, Travis’ daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her ‘stepmom’ during an Instagram Live.

Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, just dropped a major clue that the Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama, whom Travis, 45, shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends when someone asked the question of if anyone has met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Obviously, Alabama pointed out that has indeed met Kourtney by sweetly responding to her pals, “She’s my my stepmom.” Watch the adorable moment in the video below!

Alabama’s comment about Kourtney comes after a July 14 report from The Sun that claimed that Travis and the POOSH founder recently got engaged. Per the report, the lovebirds got engaged during their romantic getaway to Las Vegas and plan to marry later this year. “She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family,” the report claimed. Neither Kourtney or Travis have commented on the alleged engagement news.

Kourtney and Travis have been getting hot and heavy with each other since they started dating earlier this year. The couple has even spent time with each other’s children, and Kourtney seems to have developed a close relationship with Alabama in particular. Over the 4th of July weekend, Kourtney shared a selfie of her hanging with Alabama, as well as her bestie Sarah Howard and Shanna’s daughter from her previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. The foursome all posed together outside in front of a glass door, and the blue ocean could be seen behind them.

Whether they’re engaged yet or not, Kourtney and Travis could certainly have a marriage in their near future. Kourtney has never been married before — but was in a nearly decade long relationship with Scott Disick, 37, which produced three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Travis, meanwhile, was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008. The former Meet The Barkers stars share Alabama and son Landon, 17, and Travis has also maintained a close relationship with Atiana over the years.