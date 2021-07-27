Watch

Travis Barker’s Daughter, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her ‘Stepmom’ In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian & his daughter Alabama
CelebCandidly / MEGA
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Amidst rumors that Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker secretly got engaged, Travis’ daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her ‘stepmom’ during an Instagram Live.

Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, just dropped a major clue that the Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama, whom Travis, 45, shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends when someone asked the question of if anyone has met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Obviously, Alabama pointed out that has indeed met Kourtney by sweetly responding to her pals, “She’s my my stepmom.” Watch the adorable moment in the video below!

Alabama’s comment about Kourtney comes after a July 14 report from The Sun that claimed that Travis and the POOSH founder recently got engaged. Per the report, the lovebirds got engaged during their romantic getaway to Las Vegas and plan to marry later this year. “She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family,” the report claimed. Neither Kourtney or Travis have commented on the alleged engagement news.

Kourtney and Travis have been getting hot and heavy with each other since they started dating earlier this year. The couple has even spent time with each other’s children, and Kourtney seems to have developed a close relationship with Alabama in particular. Over the 4th of July weekend, Kourtney shared a selfie of her hanging with Alabama, as well as her bestie Sarah Howard and Shanna’s daughter from her previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 22. The foursome all posed together outside in front of a glass door, and the blue ocean could be seen behind them.

Travis Barker & daughter Alabama
Travis Barker poses with daughter Alabama (Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and Super Dad, Bradley Cooper makes sure to shower his daughter Lea with kisses before sending her off to school in New York. The doting father can't help but flaunt his amazing father/daughter bond for the world to see.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter share a GirlDad moment as they attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Pictured: Jay Z,Blue Ivy Carter Ref: SPL5155054 080320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom carries Daisy Dove Bloom in a chest carrier while out on a hike in Hawaii with who is believed to be Katy Perry's sister. 28 Feb 2021 Pictured: Orlando Bloom. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736547_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Whether they’re engaged yet or not, Kourtney and Travis could certainly have a marriage in their near future. Kourtney has never been married before — but was in a nearly decade long relationship with Scott Disick, 37, which produced three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Travis, meanwhile, was married to Shanna from 2004 to 2008. The former Meet The Barkers stars share Alabama and son Landon, 17, and Travis has also maintained a close relationship with Atiana over the years.