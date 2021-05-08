Mason Disick, 11, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Juice Run With Fai Khadra – See Pics

See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick
Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son Mason joined her and her friends Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra as they picked up iced beverages in West Hollywood together.

Mason Disick, 11, proved he’s growing fast and may pass Kourtney Kardashian‘s height soon when he joined her for a juice run on May 6! The mother and son visited Cha Cha Matcha in West Hollywood with friends Luka Sabbat, who was rumored to be romantically involved with Kourtney in the past, and Fai Khadra, and appeared relaxed as they all walked beside each other in stylish clothing. Although Mason didn’t have a drink as they walked out of the juice bar, Kourtney was spotted holding an iced beverage.

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick are almost the same height during their latest outing. (BACKGRID)

The mom-of-three wore a white crop top under a white denim jacket that had one black sleeve, black denim pants, and black heels while growing Mason wore a black Notorious B.I.G. T-shirt, blue pants, and black and white checkered slip-on shoes. He also wore a tan face mask while showing off long locks and at one point, Kourtney put on sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick were joined by Fai Khadra during their juice run. (BACKGRID)

This isn’t the first time Mason wowed onlookers with his height. The preteen, whose dad is Scott Disick, 37, turned heads when he was seen heading out to dinner at Nobu with Kourtney on Apr. 27. He wore the same shirt he wore in his latest outing along with a black face mask and black knit cap while Kourtney flaunted a white hoodie under a brown jacket and jeans.

Since Mason hasn’t even reached his teens yet and is already close to Kourtney’s height, we wouldn’t be surprised if he takes after his dad and towers over her sometime in the next few years! As the oldest of all the Kardashian kids, he’s leading the way when it comes to growth spurts and it shows more and more every time he’s seen in public with his parents.

When Kourtney’s not just spending time with Mason, she’s doing so with her other two kids, including Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, as well. She’s also been making headlines for her recent dates with boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, who’s been spotted out and about with her kids as well.