Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Gush Over Daughter Penelope With Sweet 9th Birthday Tributes

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made sure their daughter, Penelope, felt super special on her birthday on July 8.

So cute! It’s Penelope Disick‘s ninth birthday and she’s being celebrated on social media. Not only did Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian post special tributes for little Penelope, but so did her parents, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Scott Disick, 38, and they may be the sweetest things we’ve ever read.

“My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can’t express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!”, Scott wrote alongside a super cute photo of him taking a picture of Penelope on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Kourtney posted her own tribute with a series of cute pictures and videos, and wrote, “My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9 My life is sooooo much better because of you.”

Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, 20, also commented on his post and wrote, “little peesh happy birthday to the best facialist in town”, so Penelope definitely had a nice birthday.

Especially because someone gifted Penelope with her own pink drum set — after she was spotted playing on Travis’s. The drums can be seen in one of the videos Kourtney posted above, in which Penelope’s sitting behind them and making some killer music. Perhaps she’ll grow up and become a rockstar like her potential future stepfather. Wouldn’t that be cool?

Happy Birthday, Penelope!