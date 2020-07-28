Kourtney Kardashian Gets Eskimo Kisses From Reign Disick, 5, & More Of Their Cutest Moments

Kourtney Kardashian truly has a special bond with her youngest child, Reign Disick. See some of the mother and son’s sweetest moments together that Kourt has shared on Instagram!

There’s something really sweet about the bond between moms and their youngest child. The youngest is always the baby; the one moms can dote on for years to come. And Kourtney Kardashian knows that all too well as the mom of Reign Disick.

The Poosh founder’s five-year-old is her youngest with ex Scott Disick, after eldest son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8, and boy does she love her little guy! Kourt, 41, loves to post photos of Reign as often as she can, giving fans a glimpse into her life with her youngster. The two have shared some great moments, which Kourt has captured on Instagram, and we’re looking back at our favorites!

Kourtney & Reign Sharing Eskimo Kisses

While on vacation with members of the Kardashian clan, Kourt and Reign had a late-night swim in a luxurious pool. In a carousel post Kourtney shared capturing the moment, Reign gave his mom a sweet Eskimo kiss by rubbing his nose on hers! The moment meant a lot to Kourt, who captioned the post with, “I have late night conversations with the moon. He tells me about the sun and I tell him about you.” Too sweet!

Kourtney & Reign Posing For A Photo

Kourt loves to capture candid moments with her youngsters, and on May 14 she got a great one with Reign. In the carousel post Kourtney shared, Reign and his mom posed by a lush green field. Reign took a firm stance in the first photo, where he showed off his long hair, before he was caught bending over in the second! “Mama’s Boy,” Kourtney captioned the pics.

Kourtney & Reign On New Year’s Day

On the very first day of 2020, Kourtney was more than happy to spend the new year with her youngest. In a series of snaps she posted to Instagram, Kourtney captured a sweet embrace that she shared with her son. The second photo featured the two cozying-up on the floor covered by blankets right in front of the fire. “HAPPY right where we’re meant to be,” she captioned the photos!

Kourtney & Reign Making Funny Faces

Kourtney was in a celebratory mood on Dec. 14, and for good reason! The day marked Reign’s fifth birthday, and Kourt honored her son with a series of goofy photos where the mother and son pair made faces at the camera! “My silly baby is 5 years old today,” Kourt began the caption to her post. “Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes.”

Kourtney & Reign Snuggle In Bed

There’s no better feeling than having your little one fast asleep by your side. On Oct. 14, Kourtney shared a candid pic of herself and Reign sharing some “shnuggles!” Kourt even gave the little tyke a smooch as they stayed warm and cozy. Our hearts are just melting!