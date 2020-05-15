Kourtney Kardashian Proudly Shows Off Son Reign’s, 5, Long Locks After Shutting Down Critics Of His Hair

Long hair, don’t care. Kourtney Kardashian is proudly showing off son Reign’s nearly waist-length locks after clapping back at a fan who told her the boy needed to get a haircut.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s five-year-old son Reign Disick has never had a haircut in his life, and she loves his long wavy locks. Even though some fans have shamed her for allowing her son to have such grown out hair. The mother of three shared two photos to her Instagram on May 15 alongside her youngest child. In both pics, mother and son were out getting some sunshine on a walk through what appeared to be her neighborhood. Kourt made sure Reign and his long hair got everyone’s full attention in the first pic, as she had him face the camera with his locks hanging down nearly to his waist.

Kourt showed off her amazing toned legs while wearing tiny bike shorts underneath a long-sleeve green and white striped blouse. She donned a sun-hat and dark shades for their walk to protect her face from UV rays. In the first photo she was turned to the side and had her hand resting on Reign’s left shoulder. He was also casual, wearing pink patterned bike shorts, a long sleeve green shirt and open-toe slide on sandals.

In the second photo, the two stood in front of an empty lot while the mountains could be seen in the distance. Reign leaned over foward to have his long golden long hair cascading down in front of him while Kourt put her hand lovingly on his back. The two photos that showcased Reign’s flowing locks appeared to be another clap back at fans who have urged Kourtney to get her son a haircut.

Kourtney shared a sweet Instagram video on Apr. 13 showing Reign looking downstairs at his presents from the Easter Bunny. He had his long hair piled into a big bun atop his head. A follower commented, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh…,” and the Poosh founder wasn’t having it. She fired back, “Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.” Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know that “ABCDEFG” is Kourt’s catchphrase to end an argument, or as she explained, “That means the conversation is over.”

Reign isn’t the first child of Kourtney and ex Scott Disick, 36, to go without ever having a haircut even after kindergarten began. Their seven-year-old daughter Penelope didn’t get her first chop until Feb. 11, 2019. On that day, Kourtney posted a photo of the formerly long-haired young girl with a chic new bob to her Instagram along with the caption, “First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years.” Reign turns six in Dec. 2020, so maybe after that he’ll get his first haircut at same age that Penelope did.