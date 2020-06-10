Scott Disick Bonds With Son Reign, 5, With Sweet Selfie After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick took his adorable five-year-old, Reign Disick, for a day out in the wilderness and documented the day with a cute selfie.

Have you ever seen a cuter duo? Scott Disick, 37, posted the sweetest selfie with his five-year-old son, Reign Disick, to Instagram, showing the twosome bonding somewhere beautiful. The photo, added to his Instagram Story on June 9, features Scott and Reign in what appears to be an ATV or a similar outdoor vehicle, as they hang out in a field during sunset. Reign, wearing a Tuff Crowd shirt, is adorably pretending to be a monster. See the pic below!

The father-son outing comes two weeks after Scott’s split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21. As HollywoodLife previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Scott and Sofia ended their relationship after being locked down together during the coronavirus crisis just became too much. Along with the couple engaging in “petty” arguments, “Sofia is young and not being able to go out has made her realize what she had with Scott,” our insider said. “She didn’t like the person he was becoming. She can’t travel and get away with him or even work or do photoshoots to give herself some space.”

The source said that Scott’s brief stay in rehab at the end of April was also an issue. It’s a heartbreaking situation, but Scott is thriving and spending time with his three kids: Reign, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7. Oh — and their mom, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney shippers flipped out when they realized that he had joined her and the kids on their Utah vacation in May.

It was just a family weekend getaway, though. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Scott will always love Kourtney but at the end of the day, they both know they are better off as parents and not partners.” And the feeling is mutual. “Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”