Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her 5 Rules On How She Parents Her Kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 & Reign, 5

Kourtney Kardashian shared with her two sisters, Kim and Khloe, the five rules that she follows when it comes to raising her three kiddos with Scott Disick! See the sisters’ text exchange from Kourtney’s Instagram!

Kourtney Kardashian is many things — she’s a reality TV star, a successful entrepreneur, and style icon. But at the end of the day, the 41-year-old is a mom, and she shared in a September 20 Instagram Story the five rules, or in this case ‘5 A’s,’ that she lives by to give her three children with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — a completely loving environment!

During a text exchange with her two sisters, Kim and Khloe, the Poosh founder shared how she maintains supportive, disciplined, and affectionate connections with her youngsters. “The 5 A’s of good parenting: Attention, Appreciation, Affection, Acceptance, Allowing,” she told her sibs and fellow moms. “When these are met in children, they are able to have secure attachment relationships later in life.”

Kourt’s sisters couldn’t have agreed more, texting back “Amen” and “That’s an A” with total enthusiasm. The sage advice from the mother-of-three shouldn’t come as a total shock to fans, who have seen time and again how she has fostered close relationships with her children. In fact, Kourtney’s journey through motherhood has been captured in detail on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but as the series comes to a close in early 2021, it doesn’t seem that she’ll slow down when it comes to sharing photos and intimate moments with her young ones on Instagram.

The reality TV star’s social media page is full of photos featuring her children, all of whom she is so incredibly proud. Kourtney even confessed that she was so emotional when her youngest, five-year-old Reign, buzzed off his signature long locks. It was a completely emotional moment for the mom, who is watching her children grow up right before her eyes.

When it comes to parenting, though, Kourtney isn’t in it alone. Since their 2015 split, Kourtney and Scott have seemingly mastered the art of co-parenting. Although many would love to see the former couple rekindle their romance as they raise their youngsters, the two definitely have their priorities in line when it comes to putting their children first. “They have an understanding that co-parenting is not only necessary, but something they are happy to do,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“So much time has passed since they have been in a romantic relationship and they are not interested in rekindling it. They are just trying to be good parents and if that means they hang out more together, that is totally something they can figure out. They are very happy to be in each other’s lives forever even if it doesn’t return to a deeper love connection that they had in the past.”