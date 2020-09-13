Caitlyn Jenner is rooting for her step-daughter Kourtney Kardashian to reunite with the father of her three children, Scott Disick after his recent split from Sofia Richie.

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her step-daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, revealing she hopes the pair get back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 70, spoke to ET‘s Lauren Zima about why she wants the couple, who share their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, to reunite. “I would hope he can kinda get his act together. They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out,” she said.

She added that the pair are “great parents” no matter the circumstance of their relationship. “So many of [my kids] had never gotten married, but had families and all the kids seem to be doing great. They’re just great kids,” she said. “Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”

Poosh.” It comes just a few days after it was revealed that KUWTK was ending after 14 years on TV screens. “Kourtney’s felt like she wanted to move on for much longer,” Caitlyn explained. “She was probably the first one to say, ‘OK, I’ve done this. I’ve got my other things going on.’… Kourtney’s got her own thing. She’s got all the kids. She’s got her own business,.”

Although Kourtney has been ready to distance herself from production for some time, Caitlyn noted that it was a good time for the cast to move on. “They have done such a magnificent job in taking that show and building their own careers outside of the show … they have their own careers right now,” the former athlete said. “I think in some ways they might be a little bit relieved that it’s over with, but on the other hand, it was such a great format for the entire family and we’ll always miss that.”