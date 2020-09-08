‘KUWTK’ Ending After 20 Seasons As Kim Kardashian & Family Plan To ‘Say Goodbye’

It is truly the end of an era. Kim Kardashian announced that her family’s reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ will be coming to an end in 2021, after 14 years and 20 seasons.

Fans are going to have to keep up with the Kar-Jenners via social media come 2021, as their long-running E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to and end. Kim Kardashian, 39, made the announcement via her Instagram account on Sept. 8, showing a promo from one of the show’s earlier seasons, and a long message to fans about how thankful they are to have watched the family grow and change over 20 seasons.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” Kim began in the caption.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives,” Kim continued, adding that, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” the SKIMS founder added, then ended her message, “With Love and Gratitude, Kim.”

Kim's sister Khloe, 36, then posted a message on behalf of her family

