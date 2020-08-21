Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Rehab Stay Leak — Watch ‘KUWTK’ Clip

In a new ‘KUWTK’ preview, Kourtney Kardashian blasted the unnamed person who leaked Scott Disick’s rehab stay, saying they should be ‘ashamed of themselves’ for betraying his ‘privacy’ like that.

It seems that even Kim Kardashian was surprised to hear about Scott Disick checking himself into All Points North Lodge, a Colorado rehab facility, in May. “Hey, is that true? About Scott?” Kim, 39, asked her sister – and Scott’s ex – Kourtney Kardashian, 41, in a preview of the second half of season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online. And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him.” Kourt, while on the phone with Kim, says the leak was “so awful,” and this unnamed person shared “his actual conversations, like, with the therapist.”

Kim wondered if someone in a group therapy shared all these intimate details. “No. He’s only been just him and the therapist,” said Kourtney. “He said he’s never been more betrayed in his life. And he is packing, and he’s definitely coming home, but he’s really upset. Especially [because] he was going to work on himself and like, his traumas.” Kourtney, almost as livid as Scott, says that “whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves. Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated.”

“What about that breach of confidentiality?” askes the legal-minded Kim. Kourt said in the clip that she thinks Scott should file a suit. Scott’s lawyer hinted that he might just do that. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” attorney Marty Singer told HollywoodLife in May.

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly, as a result of the HIPPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” added Scott’s lawyer.

Noah Nordheimer, the president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, issued a statement to HollywoodLife, stressing that the “protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. … If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN would take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.

Scott discussed the pain of losing his parents in a bonus scene from KUWTK. While looking at an old photo album with his son, Reign Disick, 5, Scott showed Reign pictures of his grandfather. “He was so nice, and your grandma, Bonnie, she was so silly,” said Scott to his son. “You know what, I think she would’ve loved you, loved you the best. You know why? Because you’re so silly.”

“You know,” said Scott in a confessional, “I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family. But now, I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them, and that’s the only way they’re ever going to feel that connection.”