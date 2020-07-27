Scott Disick Admits He Was ‘Never Ready’ To Talk About Late Parents While Looking At Old Photos With Kim

In a ‘KUWTK’ bonus scene, Scott Disick remembers his late parents with Kim Kardashian and his 5-year-old son Reign Disick. He reveals how he plans to make sure his 3 kids stay ‘connected’ to their late grandparents.

Scott Disick discusses the passings of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashian bonus scene from Season 18. Scott’s parents died three months apart from each other, with his mother’s passing in October 2013 and his father’s in January 2014. In the new clip, Scott, 37, is looking at old photo albums with his son, Reign Disick, 5, at Kim Kardashian‘s home.

“Oh my god! This is what I was doing today,” the KKW Beauty founder, 39, says as she enters a room where Scott and Reign are looking at a collection of photo albums. “I was organizing photo albums,” she adds. “Really?” the father of three responds. “Yeah, it’s not easy.” Scott shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Kim goes on to note that “it must be so good to have all of these [photos].” Scott admits, “Yeah, no it’s really cool. I literally had no idea I had them.”

Scott then confirms that he had “an amazing time” reconnecting with Uncle Dave. As seen earlier this season, Scott reunited with his late parents’ friend, Dave, who he calls Uncle Dave.

“It was like super cool to catch up with him and talk about old times, because he’s literally the only person I have that I can reference anything from years ago,” the Talentless founder explains, noting, “I don’t know anyone else that’s alive.”

Kim shows Reign a photo of his late grandparents to give him an idea of what they were like. “This was your grandpa he was so nice, and your grandma Bonnie she was so silly,” she says. “You know what, I think she would’ve loved you, loved you the best. You know why? — Because you’re so silly.”

In a somber confessional, Scott opens up about his parents’ passings. “You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family. But now, I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them and that’s the only way they’re ever going to feel that connection,” he reveals.

Earlier this year, Scott checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28 — and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer told HollywoodLife at the time that drugs and alcohol did not play a role. Instead, he explained that Scott sought treatment for emotional issues after both his parents died three months apart from each other in 2013 going into 2014.

KUWTK is currently in its 18th season on the E! network — going on 19, which returns in September. The famous family has been spotted filming the new season around LA.