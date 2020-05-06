Scott Disick May Seek Treatment ‘Privately At Home’ After Photo From Rehab Facility Leaked

Scott Disick is left feeling ‘betrayed’ after a photo of him at a rehab facility was leaked online.

Scott Disick‘s stint at a Colorado rehab facility was cut super short after a photo of him while there was posted on the internet, but that doesn’t mean his road to recovery has hit an end. In fact, a source close to Scott has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott plans to carry on his treatment, despite leaving he All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado. “He’s not giving up on getting help,” the source shared with HollywoodLife. “He still wants to deal with everything that’s come up, but he may end up doing it privately at home.”

The 36-year-old reality star and entrepreneur checked himself into the All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado on Tuesday, April 28, but he has since left in the wake of the snap being published. “Scott feels so let down and betrayed,” the source continued. “There was no way he could stay there. He needs to be in a safe space to heal, and it’s now going to be even harder for him to trust. It’s disgusting that someone would do that, they’ve done real damage.” The source then added, “The last thing he needed was to get sold out that way.”

His lawyer Marty Singer confirmed the news about Scott leaving the facility to HL on Tuesday, May 4, while also diving into the issues he’s been having as late. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement read. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

The beach appeared to be a place for Scott to unwind at prior to him checking into the rehab facility. He was spotted multiple times there with his longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, over the past month which included a romantic moment of the two of them cozying up while he rode his motorbike through the sand.

They’ve had some special guests join them as well. Scott’s son Reign, 5, (who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41) frolicked on the beach with them and their adorable dog Hershula. Sofia also gabbed with a bikini-clad galpal during a separate beach outing.