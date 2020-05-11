Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Not Being OK’ After Scott Disick Rehab Drama

Is Kourtney Kardashian sending a message to her ex, Scott Disick after he recently checked in and out of rehab. The mom of 3 shared a quote about ‘being tired’ of accepting things she’s ‘not OK with’ over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian had fans guessing over the weekend when she shared a cryptic message on social media about “things not being OK.” Her post came just a few days after her ex, Scott Disick checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28, and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer explained to HollywoodLife that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in his latest bout with rehab.

“Kinda tired of being OK with things I’m not OK with,” the Poosh founder, 40, posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 9. HollywoodLife viewed the since expired post. The reason behind Kourtney’s message, is unclear, however, the timing is ironic considering Scott’s situation. Kourtney, who has supported Scott, 36, through his past rehab stays, has not directly addressed his latest, short-lived one.

The exes, who share sons, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, recently spent her birthday together on April 18, and they’ve been co-parenting quite amicably amid quarantine. Kourtney previously explained that the kids spend five days of the week with her and two days at Scott’s home, which is nearby her Calabasas, CA mansion.

Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer denied that his client sought treatment for drugs (specifically, “cocaine”) and “any alcohol” in a statement to HollywoodLife on May 4 — the day the news broke. Instead, he explained that Scott is still dealing with the untimely deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, who died three months apart from each other in October 2013 and January 2014.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement read. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife that Scott wants to continue his treatment and is considering more private options.

“He’s not giving up on getting help. He still wants to deal with everything that’s come up, but he may end up doing it privately at home,” the source said, adding that Scott “needs to be in a safe space to heal.”

Scott has a history of multiple stints in rehab due to drugs and alcohol, which led to his subsequent hospitalization in 2017. He remained sober ever since.