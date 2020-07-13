Kim Kardashian Stuns In Tiny White Tank Top With Laced Up Heels For Her Sexiest Pic Yet

Kim Kardashian posing in her underwear is now a profitable business move for the SKIMS founder. She’s introducing a new line of tops and bottoms, while modeling a sexy tank from her brand.

Kim Kardashian has always loved flaunting her amazing curves in photos showing tons of skin. But rather than tempt fans with sexy snaps just for body confidence or social media likes, now she’s modeling underwear for business purposes. The 39-year-old showed off new items from her SKIMS solutionwear line on July 13, while wearing a skin-tight tank top and matching white panties. The items are from her new SKIMS “Body” collection, and Kim looked extra fit and fierce for the photoshoot, which took place in a stretch limousine set.

Kim could be seen wearing wearing the white tank made of the soft, form fitting fabric that has made her brand so popular. It hugged her famous curves on top, and the compression nature of the product helped make her already tiny waist look extra slim in the photo.

Kim’s legs looked so toned and impossibly long, as she wore clear open-toe heels with thin, white criss-cross straps going all the way up to her knees. The mother of four’s famed backside was seated and away from the camera, but it appeared that she paired the halter with the SKIMS Body thong. The high hip-cut undies showed off plenty of Kim’s thigh as she posed on the grey leather bench-style seat in the limo.

The entrepreneur shot the campaign while she was rocking new bright red hair in recent weeks. The KKW beauty founder wore a glossy nude lip along with a warm brown palette for her eye makeup. Kim looked flawless as she stared into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially started SKIMS as a solutionwear line for body sculpting designs, with items covering the thighs, hips, tummy and other areas of a woman’s body that might need a little tightening up. But the items have morphed into covering less and less skin as her bra and underwear combinations have been hot sellers. As with her cosmetics company, Kim has proved she’s a queen at the art of the hustle, modeling her underwear sets so fans can get a peek at how amazing they can look in her items. Of course, it also helps to have Kim’s insane hourglass curves.