Kourtney Kardashian Teaches Her Kids About ‘White Privilege’ & ‘Suffering Inflicted By Racism’

Kourtney Kardashian is doing her part as a mom to help her three kids (Reign, 5, Penelope, 7, Mason, 10) ‘learn and discuss Black History’ even if the ‘truth is uncomfortable.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, isn’t shielding her kids Reign, 5, Penelope, 7, and Mason, 10, from the racial injustices and protests happening in their country. After days of protests over the mistreatment of black people across the world, Kourtney took to Instagram on June 4 with the following message: “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable.”

The mother of three then revealed what exactly she is teaching her kids. “I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year,” she continued. The Poosh founder has a challenge for other mothers like her: “I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything.”

“Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all,” Kourtney added in her candid post. “My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.” You can read the rest of Kourtney’s message above, and learn more about how she and her children are striving to become better allies by reading the rest of her “Things I Teach My Children” note on Poosh’s website.

Kourtney shared these thoughts under a photo of herself riding a boat with Reign, which appeared to be taken during their recent Memorial Day weekend getaway to Arizona. Shortly after the trip, the United States — and the rest of the world — shifted its focus when George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin pinned George to the ground with his knee against the father’s neck.

Derek and the three other officers who watched — J Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — were all fired and charged, but George’s senseless death has sparked a nationwide conversation about systematic racism and police brutality. Kourtney is not the only celebrity mom who has joined the conversation; stars like Rebecca Romeijn and January Jones have taken their kids to Black Lives Matter protests in recent days.