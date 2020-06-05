January Jones, Rebecca Romijn, & More Stars Involving Their Kids In George Floyd Protests
Some celebs want their children to witness history during the George Floyd racial injustice protests. We have January Jones and more stars who brought their kids to Black Lives Matter rallies.
The peaceful rallies following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 25 have become a major civil uprising. A number of stars want to make sure their children are there to absorb history in the making during the protests, which have gone on in every state in the union. Celebs have participated in a number of Los Angeles area rallies along with their kids toting signs. They’ve shared the experiences on social media, with stars including Rebecca Romeijn, January Jones, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and more who have made sure their children are aware of the social change that is going on.
The rallies grew to a fever pitch following the police-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd. A Minneapolis Police officer was filmed kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and on his stomach. Floyd pleaded with Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, numerous times that he couldn’t breathe, before losing consciousness and dying. Chauvin was immediately fired, but it took four days until he was arrested and charged with third degree murder. After public outcry, on June 3 the charge was upped to second degree murder by MN Attorney General Keith Ellison. Here are the stars that are making sure their children are aware of the protests about racial injustice and what they mean.
Rebecca Romeijn and Jerry O’Connell
Actress Rebecca Romeijn, 47, and husband Jerry O’Connell, 46, brought their 11-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie to a George Floyd rally in Southern California. One girl posed with a “Black Lives Matter” sign while the other held one reading “BLM.” They were accompanied by a black friend who carried a sign reading “My life matters.” Jerry even wore a “Justice for George” t-shirt. In a swipe right pic, Rebecca proudly stood with her daughters and their pal at the protest.
January Jones
I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more. We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad. For a child who didn’t used to see color amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today. I wanted to give him an opportunity today to do a small neighborhood protest to support his friends and feel like he’s part of the progress that will hopefully happen. Please vote in Nov. If you don’t vote for who is governing your city, state and country nothing will change. ❤️
Former Mad Men actress January Jones, 42, showed that her eight-year-old son Xander was part of the racial justice movement by sharing a June 2 photo of him holding a sign saying “I can’t breathe.” Those are the words George Floyd repeatedly told Officer Chauvin as he kneeled on his neck. Xander also wore a white face mask with the words “Black Lives Matter” written on it. January explained, “For a child who didn’t used to see color amongst his friends it’s hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today. I wanted to give him an opportunity today to do a small neighborhood protest to support his friends and feel like he’s part of the progress that will hopefully happen.”
Cynthia Bailey
spent the day protesting against police brutality, injustice & inequality with my family. progress is being made, and we must continue to make our voices heard. it was a beautiful, peaceful protest, and i was absolutely blown away by all the love & unity that surrounded me. people shared waters, and snacks with everyone. such a small act of kindness but spoke volumes. i was so proud to be with my fiancé @itsmikehill & our girls to stand with everyone that came out in the name of righteousness👊🏾❤️🙏🏽 @aaashlee @kayylahill @noellerobinson @lexb4reel
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, 53, and her fiance Mike Hill, 49, brought their daughters from previous relationships — including Cynthia’s 20-year-old daughter Noelle Robinson — to a rally in Georgia’s biggest city on June 3. She wrote that, “It was a beautiful, peaceful protest, and I was absolutely blown away by all the love & unity that surrounded me. I was so proud to be with my fiancé @itsmikehill & our girls to stand with everyone that came out in the name of righteousness.”
Amanda Stanton
Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton, 30, brought six-year-old daughter Charlie to a protest in Orange County on June 3. She told fans that “I’m teaching my kids to exercise their right to protest and use their voice,” and added, “It was peaceful and powerful.” Charlie was seen in an Instagram photo holding up a sign in the air above her head that read “Black Lives Matter,” with a heart drawn next to it.
Nicole Ari Parker
There’s a lot going on out here. They’re absorbing a lot of information from all angles…we assume they are as strong as we are…as we and their grandparents had to be. As a mom we want to anchor their happiness and confidence and self esteem but can’t always keep up with the insane amount of news/hatred/violence/evil explanations and preparations and violations and isolation…and still protect them. It hurts to take their innocence away in order to survive. #holdontight #checkin #cryifyouhaveto #babywegonnabeok
Actress Nicole Ari Parker, 49, brought her 15-year-old daughter Sophie with husband Boris Kodjoe to a rally. She kissed the teen on the cheek in a June 2 Instagram photo and noted that, “As a mom we want to anchor their happiness and confidence and self esteem but can’t always keep up with the insane amount of news/hatred/violence/evil explanations…and still protect them. It hurts to take their innocence away in order to survive.” Kudos to all of these stars who are giving their children an important in-person civics lesson that they will likely never forget.