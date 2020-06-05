January Jones, Rebecca Romijn, & More Stars Involving Their Kids In George Floyd Protests

Some celebs want their children to witness history during the George Floyd racial injustice protests. We have January Jones and more stars who brought their kids to Black Lives Matter rallies.

The peaceful rallies following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 25 have become a major civil uprising. A number of stars want to make sure their children are there to absorb history in the making during the protests, which have gone on in every state in the union. Celebs have participated in a number of Los Angeles area rallies along with their kids toting signs. They’ve shared the experiences on social media, with stars including Rebecca Romeijn, January Jones, Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and more who have made sure their children are aware of the social change that is going on.

The rallies grew to a fever pitch following the police-custody death of 46-year-old George Floyd. A Minneapolis Police officer was filmed kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and on his stomach. Floyd pleaded with Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, numerous times that he couldn’t breathe, before losing consciousness and dying. Chauvin was immediately fired, but it took four days until he was arrested and charged with third degree murder. After public outcry, on June 3 the charge was upped to second degree murder by MN Attorney General Keith Ellison. Here are the stars that are making sure their children are aware of the protests about racial injustice and what they mean.

Rebecca Romeijn and Jerry O’Connell

Actress Rebecca Romeijn, 47, and husband Jerry O’Connell, 46, brought their 11-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie to a George Floyd rally in Southern California. One girl posed with a “Black Lives Matter” sign while the other held one reading “BLM.” They were accompanied by a black friend who carried a sign reading “My life matters.” Jerry even wore a “Justice for George” t-shirt. In a swipe right pic, Rebecca proudly stood with her daughters and their pal at the protest.

January Jones