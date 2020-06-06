See Pics
Madonna, 61, Limps Through London’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protest In Crutches — See Pics

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Madonna hobbles on crutches and shouts ‘no justice, no peace’ as she leads stars in Black Lives Matter protest in London, England on June 06, 2020 CAP/IH ©IH/Capital Pictures. 06 Jun 2020 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: IH/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA678096_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson arrives, before a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis George Floyd Memorial, Minneapolis, United States - 04 Jun 2020
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) and his wife Ayesha (R) during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. California protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Despite being on crutches, Madonna chanted ‘no justice, no peace’ as she joined thousands on the streets of London, England in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

An injury isn’t stopping Madonna, 61, from protesting! The Music star was spotted amidst the crowd at a Black Lives Matter march in London, England on Friday, June 5. Madonna was still using crutches after her knee injury from Oct. 2019, and was spotted leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital in London just days ago on May 30. At the protest, stars like professional boxer Anthony Joshua and tennis player Boris Becker could also be seen.

Madonna wore a black Nike t-shirt that read “Black Lives Matter,” black pants and sunglasses, opting to go without a protective face mask. She kept her blonde center parted in the center and in wavy curls around her face, keeping a casual, low key appearance. Although she blended in with the crowd, several fans spotted her and snapped selfies with the super star! In some videos shared to social media, she could also be seen screaming “no justice, no peace.”

Sharing the horrifying video of George Floyd‘s death to her social media page, Madonna wrote, “This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.” She went on, “God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end?”

The Bay City, Michigan has been vocal about her injury on social media, explaining that she hurt her needs on stage “when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone” during her tour last October.

Madonna joins the growing list of A-listers who have protested against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Ellen Pompeo was spotted with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight at protests on June 3, along with stars like Halsey, Madison Beer, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more.

George, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, was killed after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minute and 46 seconds. Throughout the altercation, George could he heard saying, “I can’t breathe” and then calling for his mom. Derek Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, while the three other fired officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting.