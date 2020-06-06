Madonna, 61, Limps Through London’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protest In Crutches — See Pics

Despite being on crutches, Madonna chanted ‘no justice, no peace’ as she joined thousands on the streets of London, England in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

An injury isn’t stopping Madonna, 61, from protesting! The Music star was spotted amidst the crowd at a Black Lives Matter march in London, England on Friday, June 5. Madonna was still using crutches after her knee injury from Oct. 2019, and was spotted leaving King Edward VII’s Hospital in London just days ago on May 30. At the protest, stars like professional boxer Anthony Joshua and tennis player Boris Becker could also be seen.

Madonna wore a black Nike t-shirt that read “Black Lives Matter,” black pants and sunglasses, opting to go without a protective face mask. She kept her blonde center parted in the center and in wavy curls around her face, keeping a casual, low key appearance. Although she blended in with the crowd, several fans spotted her and snapped selfies with the super star! In some videos shared to social media, she could also be seen screaming “no justice, no peace.”

Sharing the horrifying video of George Floyd‘s death to her social media page, Madonna wrote, “This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.” She went on, “God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end?”

The Bay City, Michigan has been vocal about her injury on social media, explaining that she hurt her needs on stage “when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone” during her tour last October.

Madonna joins the growing list of A-listers who have protested against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Ellen Pompeo was spotted with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight at protests on June 3, along with stars like Halsey, Madison Beer, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more.

George, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, was killed after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minute and 46 seconds. Throughout the altercation, George could he heard saying, “I can’t breathe” and then calling for his mom. Derek Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, while the three other fired officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting.