Ellen Pompeo, 50, Hikes With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star Giacomo Gianniotti After Marching In George Floyd Protest

Ellen Pompeo got a workout with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Giacomo Gianniotti! The star showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement by rocking a shirt featuring the cast of Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim.’

Ellen Pompeo, 50, reunited with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Giacomo Gianniotti, 30, for a hike! The duo were spotted stepping out for the casual workout in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood on Friday, June 5. Ellen and the cast of Grey‘s have been on a lengthy hiatus since California’s state-wide stay-at-home-order when into effect in mid-March.

Ellen continued her support of the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing a t-shirt from Lena Waithe‘s 2019 movie Queen & Slim featuring stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith in the black-and-white poster image. In the film, Daniel and Jodie play a couple on their first date who have a violent encounter with police officers after being pulled over. Ellen paired the poignant shirt with a casual pair of black yoga leggings and gray Adidas sneakers.

With her hair pulled back into a ponytail, Ellen hung onto a black Swell water bottle and her keys, opting to wear a black protective face mask. Giacomo sported a white mask, paired with a gray Under Armour shirt, gray shorts and black Nike sneakers. The Toronto, Canada native repped his hometown with a black Raptors baseball cap celebrating their monumental 2019 championship win.

The hike comes just days after Ellen marched in a Black Lives Matter protest with co-star T.R. Knight, 47, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 3. Surrounded by thousands of attendees, the Everett, Massachusetts native took a knee for George Floyd and against police brutality and racial inequality. T.R. could be seen holding a sign that said “Black Lives Matter” while Ellen put up her hands with others chanting “don’t shoot.”

“We’re at a march for black lives, and we’re here to talk about the fact that they matter, and there’s machine guns — big ones — and aggression,” she said on her Instagram story the same day. “The cops weren’t so aggressive, but their stance is aggressive…they’re on rooftops, they’re in cars, they’re in tanks, and I haven’t ever seen that show of force… I’m just wondering why that is,” she questioned.