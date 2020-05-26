Jamie Foxx Takes Daughter Annalise, 11, Jet Skiing While Partying On His Yacht On Memorial Day

What better way to spend Memorial Day than by cruising around on a jet ski? After Jamie Foxx reunited with his ex, Kristin Grannis, aboard a yacht, he treated his youngest daughter to some wet and wild fun in the sun.

If there’s a way to “win” Memorial Day Weekend, then someone better declare Jamie Foxx the victor. The 52-year-old Oscar-winner took the waters outside of Malibu on May 25, parting alongside a few friends, including his ex, Kristin Grannis. While that alone would qualify it as the “Best Memorial Day Weekend ever,” the Just Mercy star kicked it up the notch with some help of some jet skis and his and Kristin’s 11-year-old daughter, Annalise Bishop. Jamie and Annalise changed into their swimwear, donned life preservers, and jumped aboard the jet ski to go zipping around the crystal-clear waters. Annalise even got a chance to “drive” a jet ski, taking the controls of the vehicle (while being properly supervised by an adult.)

It’s good to see Jamie spend time with his young daughter. The Ray star does his best to keep his daughter out of the spotlight and maintain her privacy. He also maintains a healthy relationship with Annalise’s mother. In fact, before this Memorial Day reunion, Jamie, Kristin, and Annalie were spotted attending a Los Angeles Rams game in December. The trio ate snacks in the stands and cheered on the team to a 28-12 victory. Unfortunately, it looks like the NFL season may be held without fans, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so the three will have to wait until the 2021-12 season before catching another game in person. In the meantime, there’s always happy reunions like this Memorial Day outing.

There are also moments like when Jamie was talking with Carmelo Anthony over some wine. During the April 14 episode of Jamie’s YouTube series, What’s In Your Class, he connected with the NBA star to talk vino and the finer things in life. During the conversation, Carmelo heard music. “I know your daughter is in the background playing piano,” Melo told Jamie, who turned the camera to show his daughter seated at a piano bench. “Not only can she play, but she hoops too, so shout out to the Melo fans,” he added.

Jamie could not be any more proud of his little girl, and he put that love on display during her 11th birthday on October 9, 2019. While sharing some personal photos of Annalise to his Instagram, Jamie said he’s been blessed by her for the past decade. “Happy birthday!!! I love u to the moon!!! 11 years have flown by. And it’s been beautiful… keep shining, Anelise!!”