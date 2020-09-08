Why Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ To Have Scott Disick Around More After Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick has been spending tons of time with Kourtney Kardashian since splitting with Sofia Richie — and the KUWTK star is all for it. Here’s why.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick, 37, have been on great terms for a while now. But ever since Scott split with Sofia Richie, 22, he’s been spending almost all his time with Kourtney and their kids Penelope, 8, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5. He even cheered her on as she showed off her wake boarding skills on their recent vacation. Naturally that’s got fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars speculating about their relationship status. But sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that all the time together hasn’t led to a renewed romance. At least not yet.

“Now that Scott is not with Sofia he has been spending a lot more time with Kourtney and their kids but she’s told everyone not to take it as a sign that her and Scott are back together,” a source close to the family shares. “It makes her happy to have him around because it makes her kids so happy. And it’s been healing for Scott, having good healthy fun and getting all that unconditional love from his little ones is good for his soul.”

A second Kardashian source insists that romance is “far removed” from the co-parents’ relationship. “Scott is getting closer to his family because he knows how important it is to be a father. He’s always been great with the kids but while he was dating Sofia and away and not dealing with Covid quarantine that is happening now, he wouldn’t see them all the time. Now he gets to see them quite a bit and he loves watching them grow and continue to become amazing kids.

“Being around them has him around Kourtney a lot more, and that is totally cool with him. He respects the mother of his children. They have an understanding that co-parenting is not only necessary, but something they are happy to do. The romantic parts of their relationship are very much far removed from the conversation and strictly in the past. It’s not even a conversation.

“So much time has passed since they have been in a romantic relationship and they are not interested in rekindling it. They are just trying to be good parents and if that means they hang out more together, that is totally something they can figure out. They are very happy to be in each other’s lives forever even if it doesn’t return to a deeper love connection that they had in the past.”

Although the former couple aren’t getting back together, fans can still watch them interact on their long running reality show — at least for one more season. Sadly, their much loved E! show will end early next year, after 20 seasons on the air. Kim Kardashian , 39, made the announcement via her Instagram account on Sept. 8. She shared a promo photo from one of the show’s earliest seasons, and a long message to fans about how thankful the family is.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” Kim shared in the caption

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives,” Kim continued, adding that, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”