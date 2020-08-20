Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: The Truth About Whether They Will Reunite After Latest Split

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie are ‘on different pages’ when it comes to where they are in their lives, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Scott Disick, 37, and Sofia Richie, 21, have reportedly split again, and friends close to the pair don’t see them getting back together for a third try. “They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They had been spending some time together to see if they could work things out. Scott was open to the idea of a reconciliation but he wanted to focus most of his attention and time on his kids,” the insider added.

“[Scott] thinks Sofia is an amazing person, but at the end of the day their age difference is something that is a real challenge,” the source noted, referencing their 16 year age gap. “Scott has already experienced a lot of steps of adulthood that Sofia is still looking forward to,” they also said of the Frankie’s Bikinis model, who recently collaborated on her own line with Australian denim label Rolla’s.

“Saying never getting back together is a stretch but the likelihood of them working things out is slim at most,” a second insider noted of the pair, who began dating in Oct. 2017 when Sofia was just 19 years old. “Sofia and Scott just reached that pinnacle of a relationship that it just needed to stop. Scott wants to focus on his kids more because having lost his parents really gutted him and he wants the attention to be focused on his kids,” the insider revealed. Scott is a hands-on dad with his three kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and the group reunited for a fun beach day on July 28.

Since splitting again, Sofia has been keeping busy with trips to the beach and gym, as well as hanging out with BFF Kylie Jenner, 23. “Sofia and Scott have been hot and cold all summer and as of now they are not together. Sofia isn’t making a huge deal of it though and seems to be doing very well without Scott,” a third source noted. “She’s spending her time with family and close friends, she’s in a good place and just doing her own thing. She has a lot of different projects on the go so she’s been keeping busy, she’s all good,” they spilled.