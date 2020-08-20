BFFs forever! Sofia Richie shared a photo of Kylie Jenner’s massive tennis court to her Instagram story on Aug. 19.



Sofia Richie, 21, is still BFFs with Kylie Jenner, 23. The Frankie’s Bikini model revealed she was at the makeup mogul’s house on Wednesday, Aug. 19 when she shared a snap of Kylie’s gorgeous tennis courts! Kylie herself has shared several snaps in the same spot, which is at her new resort-style $36.5 million mansion in Bel-Air, California. “Pickle,” Sofia captioned her post, which perfectly captured the Los Angeles sunshine. Later that night, Sofia asked her 6.4 million followers for some movie recommendations. “Can’t sleep. Any good movie suggestions?” she wrote on her story.

The hangout comes after it was reported that Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, had once again split. Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex dated for three years until their reported split in May, close to the time he checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility All Points North Lodge. The pair then decided to give their romance another go in July, but reportedly split once again. Of course, Sofia and Kylie were friends for years through their families prior to Scott and Sofia’s romance. While in Italy for Kylie’s 22nd birthday trip, Sofia said in a video, “Kylie you’re 22, and you’ve always been one year cooler than me. But I love you, you’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you.”

Despite being in quarantine, Sofia has been busy keeping fit, hitting a tennis court on Aug. 19. Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter kept her blonde locks in a ponytail, and rocked a white tank top, black Nike skirt and sneakers for the casual outing. Hanging onto her racquet, Sofia appeared to be in great spirits as she worked up a sweat! She also attended a yoga class on Aug. 18, looking chic in a monochromatic baby blue look, including a fitted legging, loose cropped top and protective white face mask.

She was seen working on her fitness yet again on Aug. 8! Sofia hit the beach with some friends for a fun afternoon of beach badminton, showing off her fit physique in a fitted pair of Levi’s cut-off shorts and an oversized white t-shirt. She completed her ’90s inspired look with a pair of black sunglasses, opting to go barefoot for the warm mid-80s temperatures. The model also escaped Los Angeles for a trip to nearby Santa Barbara, which is about 90 minutes north of the city. Rocking a pretty pink floral two-piece, she wrote on her Instagram that she has a “beautiful friend that makes bikinis” — sweetly shouting out Francesca Aiello who is the the CEO and creative director of Malibu-based (and celeb-favorite) Frankie’s Bikinis.