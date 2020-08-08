Sofia Richie Rocks Her Levi’s Daisy Dukes While Playing A Game Of Beach Badminton — See Pics

Sofia Richie hit the beach for some fun in the sun, and looked so good in her ’90s inspired denim shorts! The model appeared to be playing a game of badminton with friends.

Sofia Richie, 21, is rocking those daisy dukes! Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter sported a vintage pair of Levi’s denim cut offs on Friday, Aug. 7 during an outing to the beach with friends. She paired the throwback bottoms with an oversized white t-shirt and chic black sunglasses, adding to the ’90s babe vibe. Sofia kept her blonde hair down and framing her face for the casual look, and appeared to be in good spirits as she held onto her badminton racquet. With weather in the 80s, Sofia appeared perfectly dressed for the outing!

The Rolla’s model has been working on her toned body in quarantine, and recently showed off her fit physique in a flirty selfie on July 29. Sofia posted in front of a mirror rocking a floral purple bikini top and multi-colored shorts as she served the camera some serious looks! She accessorized with her luxe gold Cartier LOVE bracelet on her right wrist — costing $6300 — also adding with dainty layered necklaces to complete the look. While many sport their Cartier LOVE bracelets 24/7, stylish Sofia takes hers on and of depending on her outfit — but it always adds the perfect touch of glam.

Just two weeks before, she also modeled a sporty bikini top while hanging out in ritzy Malibu. Sofia’s toned abs could be seen as she paired the bright top with a pair of sunglasses and black bottoms, opting to keep her hair in loose beach waves. With the soaring Los Angeles temperatures, it’s no surprise to see the model cooling off at the scenic beach and enjoying some good times with friends.

Months earlier, Nicole Richie‘s sister slayed yet again in a hot pink bikini top while hanging out with now ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 37. The duo once were seen on a luxe boat ride as Sofia showed off her summer-ready body in a casual pair of loose, white pants. She once again dazzled with her jewelry choices, adding a silver cross necklace and other dainty pieces.