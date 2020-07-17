Sofia Richie Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini After Scott Disick Reunion, Plus More Of Her Best Bikini Looks

Sofia Richie has brought it in the bikini department over the years with many of her sexy and colorful outfits!

Sofia Richie, 21, is known to rock a variety of ensembles that no doubt look amazing on her yet one item she can’t seem to stop wearing is a bikini! The gorgeous model has been spotted in them while either out and about or on her social media leaving her millions of fans completely speechless.

Sofia Wearing Blue Bikini In Malibu

She recently sported a tiny blue one with a bunch of her pals during a fun outing in Malibu on Wednesday, July 15, days after reuniting with longtime ex Scott Disick, 37. Her toned midriff was on display in the stunning outfit that she paired with low-rise black trousers and oversized shades.

Sofia Rocking Pink Bikini With Scott Disick

Sofia was often seen in a bikini with Scott before their split earlier this year. They broke from quarantine many times, one being a more family-friendly get together, as they were joined by his son Reign, 5, (who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41) at the beach in late April. She was spotted wearing an orange version of the popular swimwear while chilling with the little one and their cute dog Hershula.

Sofia Sports String Bikini On Scott Disick’s Motorbike

Sofia not only enjoyed alone time with Scott on a separate beach day but also added a much needed accessory amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, 71, shared a smoldering hot photo of her on his motorbike where she posed for him in a colorful string bikini and protective face gear.

Sofia in Sizzling Animal Print Bikini

She also had a blast with a fellow galpal and Scott that same month. Sofia and her friend were seen having a lively conversation by the water where she once again dropped jaws in a ravishing animal print bikini.

Sofia Strikes Sexy Poses At The Beach

Her social media bikini posts are just as incredible to look at. Sofia has zero problem putting her enviable body on display in many snaps during all the seasons of the year. She worked her model-esque angles perfectly in an Instagram collage of her laying in the sand and catching some rays back in November.