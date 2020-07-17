See Pics
Sofia Richie Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny Bikini After Scott Disick Reunion, Plus More Of Her Best Bikini Looks

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: 'When dreaming up the perfect "it" girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. 'Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.'.
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California.
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie shows off her curves while out soaking up the sun on a balcony in Malibu with her friends. Sofia wore no mask as she gathered with her friends.
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie walks the shores of Malibu with a girlfriend and her little dog wearing a yellow snake skin print bikini while boyfriend Scott Disick takes a joy ride on his electric bike. Scott's kids were also on the beach taking a quick little swim on a gorgeous day.
Weekend Editor

Sofia Richie has brought it in the bikini department over the years with many of her sexy and colorful outfits!

Sofia Richie, 21, is known to rock a variety of ensembles that no doubt look amazing on her yet one item she can’t seem to stop wearing is a bikini! The gorgeous model has been spotted in them while either out and about or on her social media leaving her millions of fans completely speechless.

Sofia Richie in Malibu with her friends.

Sofia Wearing Blue Bikini In Malibu

She recently sported a tiny blue one with a bunch of her pals during a fun outing in Malibu on Wednesday, July 15, days after reuniting with longtime ex Scott Disick, 37. Her toned midriff was on display in the stunning outfit that she paired with low-rise black trousers and oversized shades.

Sofia Richie and former beau Scott Disick glisten in the sun.

Sofia Rocking Pink Bikini With Scott Disick

Sofia was often seen in a bikini with Scott before their split earlier this year. They broke from quarantine many times, one being a more family-friendly get together, as they were joined by his son Reign, 5, (who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41) at the beach in late April. She was spotted wearing an orange version of the popular swimwear while chilling with the little one and their cute dog Hershula.

So what are we calling summer 2020? #cancelled

Sofia Sports String Bikini On Scott Disick’s Motorbike

Sofia not only enjoyed alone time with Scott on a separate beach day but also added a much needed accessory amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. The daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, 71, shared a smoldering hot photo of her on his motorbike where she posed for him in a colorful string bikini and protective face gear.

Sofia Richie stuns in her cheetah bikini.

Sofia in Sizzling Animal Print Bikini

She also had a blast with a fellow galpal and Scott that same month. Sofia and her friend were seen having a lively conversation by the water where she once again dropped jaws in a ravishing animal print bikini.

Take me back 😫

Sofia Strikes Sexy Poses At The Beach

Her social media bikini posts are just as incredible to look at. Sofia has zero problem putting her enviable body on display in many snaps during all the seasons of the year. She worked her model-esque angles perfectly in an Instagram collage of her laying in the sand and catching some rays back in November.