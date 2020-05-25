25 Stars Looking Sexy In Red, White & Blue Bikinis: Kim Kardashian, Sofia Richie & More

It’s Memorial Day 2020, and in honor of the patriotic occasion, we’re taking a lot at celebs who’ve slayed in red, white or blue swimsuits over the years.

Memorial Day parties may not be happening due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, but the holiday is still the perfect excuse to break out a swimsuit and spend some time outside! Considering this is a patriotic day, red, white and blue bathing suits are a great option for an epic Memorial Day look. Over the years, so many stars have given us inspiration in red, white or blue bikinis of their own. From Kim Kardashian, to Olivia Culpo and Sofia Richie, as well as many more, these ladies have slayed in their swimsuits that are the colors of the American Flag.

One time, Kim was photographed lounging by the pool in an all-white bikini. The string swimsuit put her gorgeous, tanned body on full display, and she completed the look with sunglasses for a perfect outdoor ensemble. Meanwhile, Sofia once modeled a tie-dye blue swimsuit, which featured high-waisted bottoms for full coverage. The different shades of blue in the bathing suit’s fabric made it pop, and Sofia looked incredible in the ensemble, which was actually from her own bikini line.

Combining all three colors is obviously the most ideal choice for celebrating patriotic occasions, and Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have done just that. Gigi once wore a red and white striped bikini top with blue bottoms for a photoshoot in Miami. The top (and candy cane trim around the bottoms) evoked a very similar vibe to the American flag, making it perfect for Memorial Day. The model’s BFF, Kendall, wore a flag-inspired swimsuit while hitting the beach one time.

But if you want something that will look good all summer long, opting for a solid color is a good idea too. Olivia Culpo looked gorgeous in a red bikini while splashing around in the ocean for a beach day. Hailey Baldwin has also been spotted at the beach, albeit in a solid white bikini, which still fits the patriotic theme.

Need more bikini inspo for the holiday? Just want to see pics of celebs sporting swimwear? Either way, head up to the gallery above to see stars rocking red, white and blue bikinis!