Kim Kardashian’s legendary figure was on display as she enjoyed a solo beach outing in a very revealing outfit.

Will Kim Kardashian ever not look stunning? That question remains to be answered as everything leading up to now in her long career has been nothing short of amazing to look at! The 39-year-old was seen enjoying a quarantine stroll outside of her beach house rental that she shares with husband Kanye West, 42, on Tuesday, May 5, where she looked unbelievable in a sexy maroon bikini. Kim didn’t have to do much to grab attention in the stunning outfit as she made her way through the sand. Sure, she wore added accessories like a pair of stunner shades and glitzy hoop earrings, but that really wasn’t the focus of what Kim was bringing during her sunny outing.

Her leisurely walk include every day things like talking on the phone and getting a tan before she made her way back inside with a towel covering her behind. It would’ve been a much different week for Kim, her sisters and mother Kris Jenner, 63, as they more than likely would’ve been thousands of miles away in New York City at the Met Gala which was set to take place on Monday, May 4. She has no doubt brought some absolutely incredible numbers to the biggest fashion event in the world over the past couple of years.

The 2019 edition alone was an amazing night for the mother-of-four as she stormed the ceremony in a skintight nude Thierry Mugler dress that channeled screen siren Sophia Loren, 85. It got so much sexier than that later on in the evening when she evoked a ton of Cher vibes in a barely there blue minidress at an after-party with her main squeeze Kanye.

Kim isn’t the only KarJenner sister that’s been flaunting her body lately. Kylie Jenner, 22, has lit up social media during her time in self-isolation with pic after pic of her in next to nothing kind of outfits. The beauty mogul showed off her curvaceous backside while rocking a Chanel crop top on her new tennis court earlier this month.