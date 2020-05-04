Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curvaceous Backside While Rocking A Chanel Crop Top On Her New Tennis Court

Kylie Jenner hit the tennis court at her new $36.5 million estate in head-to-toe Chanel — even her racket was designer! Fans gushed over the billionaire’s seductive workout set.

Kylie Jenner is rocking her net worth by the net! The 22-year-old billionaire had a photo shoot at her new Holmby Hills estate’s tennis court in a two-piece set from Chanel, which featured a tight crop top and joggers. Of course, Kylie had to complete the look with a Chanel tennis racket! The makeup mogul posted the photos to her Instagram on May 4, one of which highlighted her famous backside. “Hi,” Kylie simply captioned the post, along with a string of tennis ball and white heart emojis.

One comment won the award for best pun! “Are you serving us looks or the tennis ball?!,” influencer Holly Luyah wrote. Kylie really was serving looks — and so was her $36.5 million home! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been using her ritzy West Los Angles pad as a backdrop for many sexy selfies as of late, essentially giving her 173 million Instagram followers a virtual tour of her new pad one photo at a time. The purchase was first reported by TMZ on April 24, and we’ve learned even more details on why it was “a great investment.”

“It was first listed for $55 million, but then earlier this month it was lowered to just under $46 million before Kylie purchased it for $36.5 million. It’s also brand new and came ready to move in so Kylie didn’t need to make any changes to the place. She got it for a bargain,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. With seven bedrooms, 0.83 acres of land, a lavish pool and sports court (as you can see), this is indeed a bargain when you’re rolling on a billionaire budget!

Kylie’s main home base is a $12.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, and so “nobody knows whether or not she’ll stay [in the new Holmby Hills home] permanently,” our insider added. However, “this home makes sense for now because not only is it magnificent and obviously a fantastic place to quarantine with her and [Kylie’s two-year-old daughter] Stormi,” the source pointed out.

Stormi’s dad and Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, has also been joining in on these quarantine hangouts at Kylie’s new home! The 28-year-old rapper made his latest cameo on Kylie’s Instagram Story on May 3, which leads us to wonder: who snapped Kylie’s tennis court photos? Are top three guesses are Travis, Stormi or Stassie Karanikolaou.