Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Bikini Bod On IG As Scott Disick Spends Time With Kourtney In Malibu

Sofia Richie looked utterly flawless as she showed off her bikini body on her Instagram story while her ex, Scott Disick, spent time at the beach with his former flame, Kourtney Kardashian, and the Kardashian kids!

Sofia Richie was totally working her beach body in a new mirror selfie she posted to her Instagram story on July 29! In the photo, Sofia posed up wearing a white and purple floral bikini top with colorful short shorts. The stunning model — ever the fashionista — added some simple jewelry to her look with a bracelet and a few delicate necklaces. Tossing her hair up in a bun and sporting some shades, the 21-year-old looked poised for a relaxing day at the beach!

Coincidentally, Sofia’s ex, Scott Disick, was also spotted spending time at the beach with his former flame, Kourtney Kardashian! The one-time couple was first seen on their family excursion to Malibu on July 19, where Scott, 37, and Kourtney, 41, spent some time with their three kiddos — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — as well as their niece, North West, 7. But that wasn’t the only time Scott made his way to the sand and surf.

Days later, on July 27, Scott was photographed playing around with the youngsters. He totally earned the title of “fun uncle” as he chased the kids around the beach and the troupe ran away from the waves! It looked like an absolute blast, and was undoubtedly a great distraction for Scott in the weeks following his breakup with Sofia.

News of Scott and Sofia’s split was made public on May 27. The two had been together for roughly three years by the time they called it quits, making the transition from committed relationship to single lifestyle that much more difficult. Fortunately, Scott has received a lot of love and support from his adoring family, and spending time with his children, nieces, and nephews was just what he needed!

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped fans of Kourtney and Scott from hoping that they will get back together following Scott’s split from Sofia, although sources seem to say otherwise, noting that the parents are far better off in a platonic relationship. But Scott and Sofia, on the other hand, have been quite congenial to one another; they were even seen hanging out in the same social circle around the Fourth of July holiday. “They’ve stayed in touch the whole time so it’s not a big surprise they’re hanging out again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Scott’s in a better place but they aren’t back together yet. It could happen, she’s not dating anyone else, but for now they’re taking it slow.”