Sofia Richie Reveals Kylie Jenner Is Her ‘Best Friend’: Getting Closer After Jordyn Woods Fallout

Kylie Jenner lost BFF Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal but she has a new bestie. Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie is now calling Kylie ‘my best friend.’

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie‘s friendship sure has blossomed fast. While the two ran in the same circles, they never really seemed close as Sofia, 21, started dating Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 36, two years ago. Sofia was never photographed with members of the Kar-Jenner clan but now that the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, has been banished for fooling around with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-parter Tristan Thompson, 28, in February, someone needed to fill that void. Sofia has apparently claimed the prize of Kylie’s new bestie.

Sofia and Scott joined Kylie and her partner Travis Scott, 28, on her extended 22nd birthday yachting trip down Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Ky put together a behind the scenes video of the festivities, which you can see here. In it, Sofia confesses, “Kylie you’re 22, and you’ve always been one year cooler than me. But I love you, you’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you.” She’s also seen partying aboard the yacht in bikinis with the birthday girl.

Sofia wasn’t welcomed into the Kar-Jenner fold until Scott took her and Kourtney on a pre-Christmas trip to Mexico in 2018 where Kourt finally gave her blessing to the relationship. After that, Sofia found herself more included in family events and vacations, but it was always as Scott’s plus one. After Jordyn was kicked out of Kar-Jennerland for her betrayal with Tristan, Sofia suddenly became much closer to Kylie.

The heiress scored an invite to Kylie’s July girls only trip to the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the successful launch of Kylie Skin, where she used to opportunity to pose on the beach and model her new designs for Frankie’s Bikinis. Then she got the ultimate golden ticket of the yachting vacation for Kylie’s birthday. So now they’re “best friends” and somewhere Jordyn has to be kicking herself for losing out on the good life as Kylie’s bestie and all of the luxurious trips and fun that comes with it.