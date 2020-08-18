Sofia Richie Heads To Yoga Class After Scott Disick Flirts With Kourtney Kardashian On IG

If looking good post-breakup is the best revenge, Sofia Richie is killing it. While ex-Scott Disick is impressed with Kourtney Kardashian’s swimsuit body, Sofia is showing off her killer abs on the way to yoga.

Scott Disick has loved and maybe not forever lost some really fit ladies. A day after he praised former partner Kourtney Kardashian‘s gorgeous swimsuit body, his latest ex Sofia Richie showed off her workout-honed figure on the way to yoga class. The 21-year-old rocked sky-blue tight leggings and a matching cropped sweatshirt in photos taken on Aug. 18. The bikini model flaunted her incredible toned abs with her cut obliques, tiny waist and long legs. Sofia wore slide-on open-toe sandals with white ankle socks for her trip to yoga class, as opposed to trainers for a heavy gym workout.

Sofia was actually fairly covered up for the L.A. weather, where temperatures were reaching the 100 degree mark in many parts of the city. Presumably she had a sports bra or some other top on underneath her long sleeved sweatshirt, so that her yoga session didn’t get too sweltering. The heiress wore a protective face mask, which is required in California for those going out in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With brown sunglasses and her blonde hair up in a bun, Sofia was barely recognizable when it came to her famous face. But her insanely fit figure was an instant giveaway, especially as she’s been ramping up her bikini modeling this summer and her killer abs alone are a really identifiable — and oh so enviable! — physical trait.

Sofia’s outing in West Hollywood comes on the heels of her ex Scott, 37, leaving a flirty comment to his former partner Kourney, 41, after she shared a stunning swimsuit photo on Instagram. The mother of three posed aboard a motorboat in a shiny silver one piece, flaunting her amazing body. She captioned the Aug. 17 IG photo, “Lake ya,” and Scott wrote in the comments, “What a lake er,” making a play on words for calling Kourt a “looker.”

Coincidentally, the boat that Kourtney posed on looked nearly identical to one that Scott was driving in photos he posted to Instagram the day prior. The entrepreneur was in Coeur D’Alene, ID with the former couple’s youngest son Reign, 5, while Kourtney had shown their other kids Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8, with her in photos from a recent trip to southwestern Colorado and northeastern Arizona. So was Kourtney secretly with Scott in Idaho after her Colorado trip? Only their Instagram posts will tell. As of Aug. 18, it appears Scott is back in Malibu, CA. He showed an IG stories video the Pacific coastline from what appeared to be the Kardashian-Jenner family rental mansion, where he’s spent quality time with Kourtney and their three kids this summer.